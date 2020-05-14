CHEAT SHEET
    Wisconsinites Pack Out Bars to Celebrate Supreme Court’s Anti-Lockdown Ruling

    CLOUDED JUDGMENT

    Jamie Ross

    Reporter

    USA TODAY NETWORK via Reuters

    Wisconsinites flocked to their favorite watering holes Wednesday night in the immediate aftermath of the state Supreme Court’s decision to block the governor’s stay-at-home order. It was the first time any state’s efforts at limiting business activity to halt the spread of the coronavirus had been so dramatically cast aside. WTMJ visited several bars in Milwaukee and found them packed with people celebrating the court’s decision. One customer told the channel: “I have a toddler at home and I’m a full-time nurse, so it’s been very stressful and hard to not be able to go out and be with my family and friends at the bar.” Bar owner Kathy Goedde said she reopened as soon as the ruling came down, adding: “It was awesome.” Goedde said she’s limiting the number of people coming in and has asked them to stay two bar stools away from each other.

