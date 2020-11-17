Wisconsin’s Ballot Canvass Finds Biden Beat Trump by About 20,000 Votes
SAY CHEESE!
Wisconsin released its final vote canvass for the 2020 presidential election, showing that Joe Biden defeated President Trump by 20,612 votes to claim the Badger State’s 10 electoral votes. The announcement means that the Trump campaign has until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file for an official recount, which it must pay $7.9 million for up front, according to the Associated Press. However, a recount is unlikely to overturn the state’s election results; in 2016, after Trump carried Wisconsin by about 23,000 votes, a recount of the state paid by the Jill Stein campaign netted just 131 additional votes for Trump. Former Gov. Scott Walker, a close ally of Trump, said Biden’s margin of victory would be “a high hurdle” for the president to overtake in a recount.