CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
1
Wisconsin’s Big Ten Game Against Nebraska Cancelled After 12 Test Positive for COVID-19
TIME OUT
Read it at CNN
Saturday’s Big Ten game between the Wisconsin Badgers and Nebraska Cornhuskers has been canceled after 12 people in the Wisconsin football program tested positive. As a result, the team is pausing all activity for seven days with no plans so far to reschedule the Nebraska game. Per Big Ten COVID-19 rules, any players testing positive must stay out of play for at least 21 days. “I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” said head coach Paul Chryst, who also tested positive, but said he had no symptoms. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”