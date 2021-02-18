CHEAT SHEET
Wisconsin’s ‘Sturgeon General’ Charged for Caviar Theft
Read it at The Washington Post
Wisconsin’s top sturgeon expert is in hot water after allegedly pilfering the fish eggs for a personal feast, The Washington Post reports. Ryan Koenigs, nicknamed the “Sturgeon General” for his caviar expertise, also faces charges of allegedly attempting to obstruct an investigation into the caviar caper. “Basically we distributed among ourselves and had a good old time with it,” a manager in the state’s department of natural resources told a warden of the roe reaping, according to an affidavit obtained by the Post. Koenigs, who was arrested last week, intends to plead not guilty, his lawyer told The New York Times.