With No Clear Path To Victory, Trump Campaign Insists ‘Election Is Not Over’
Despite projections that Joe Biden has taken the lead from Donald Trump in Pennsylvania—the president’s re-election campaign insisted Friday morning that there was no indication the president is ready to concede. “This election is not over. The false projection of Joe Biden as the winner is based on results in four states that are far from final,” a statement from Matt Morgan, general counsel of Trump’s re-election campaign, said. “Georgia is headed for a recount, where we are confident we will find ballots improperly harvested, and where President Trump will ultimately prevail.”
Despite the Biden’s lead in Pennsylvania, which provides a clear pathway to 270 Electoral College votes for the former VP, there are “many irregularities... including having election officials prevent our volunteer legal observers having meaningful access to vote counting locations. We prevailed in court on our challenge, but were deprived of valuable time and denied the transparency we are entitled to under state law.” The statement alleged voter fraud in Nevada—where the Trump campaign has filed a lawsuit—and Arizona, a state FOX and AP has called for Biden. “Biden is relying on these states for his phony claim on the White House, but once the election is final, President Trump will be re-elected.” The campaign has provided no evidence of voter fraud in any of the states mentioned.