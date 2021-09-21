‘Epic, Wildly Expensive’ Divorce Looms for Billionaire Investor With No Prenup
MESSY, MESSY, MESSY
Another billionaire couple bites the dust. John Paulson, an investor with a net worth in excess of $4.7 billion is divorcing his wife of 21 years, Jenny Paulson, and it looks like the split is going to be tortuous. “There’s no prenup, and John gathered most of his fortune during their marriage,” an unnamed insider source told Page Six, “so this is going to be an epic, wildly expensive divorce.” John accrued the vast majority of his wealth successfully betting against the U.S. housing market ahead of the 2008 financial crash. By that point, he had been married to Jenny, whom he met when she worked for him as an assistant, for eight years.
Paulson and his family have a colossal property portfolio that will be challenging to split, including an estate in the Hamptons purchased for $41 million, an Aspen home bought for $24.5 million, and a 28,500-square-foot Upper East Side townhouse in New York. Jenny is believed to be speaking to a divorce attorney who represented Melinda Gates, and has handled divorces for the likes of Ivana Trump and former New York Mayor Mike Bloomberg.