Witness Against Matt Gaetz Turned Over Docs to House Ethics Probe: Report
UH OH
An investigation by the House Ethics Committee into Rep. Matt Gaetz is reportedly getting some help from a witness who previously testified he’d seen the Florida Republican have sex with an underage girl. Joel Greenberg, who is currently serving a lengthy prison sentence on sex trafficking and other charges, has already turned over documents to the committee regarding his claims against Gaetz, according to The New York Times, citing Greenberg’s lawyer. “Mr. Greenberg has and will cooperate with any congressional request,” the lawyer, Fritz Scheller, was quoted as saying. Jillian L. Wyant, a spokesperson for Gaetz, told the paper the same documents had previously been provided to the Justice Department in their now-closed investigation and they had “deemed it unreliable and declined to press charges.”