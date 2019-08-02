CHEAT SHEET
A$AP Rocky Trial Witness Says She Didn’t See Rapper With Bottle
A witness in A$AP Rocky’s Sweden trial has revised her testimony, saying she did not see the rapper actually hit a man with a bottle, the Associated Press reports. Speaking in court on Friday, the woman, who has remained publicly anonymous, said she heard a bottle being crushed at the scene of the incident, but she was not sure whether the bottle was thrown to the ground or used as a weapon. The woman’s friend, also a witness to the incident, testified that she didn’t see anyone hitting alleged victim Mustafa Jafari with the bottle. Both of the women said they saw the rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, beating and kicking Jafari. “Everything happened very quickly. We were scared for our lives,” the first woman told the court. “[Jafari] was bleeding. He showed his injuries on his hand. He also said he had a sore back.” Mayers, who is facing assault charges, could serve up to two years in prison if convicted.