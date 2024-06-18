Witness: Justin Timberlake Was ‘Wasted,’ Stole Stranger’s Drink Before DWI
5 O'CLOCK SOMEWHERE
Justin Timberlake was throwing more than a few back at the American Hotel in Long Island—and was so “wasted” that he stole another person’s drink while they used the bathroom, a witness told the New York Post. “The guy goes, ‘Justin, that’s my drink!’” the person, who reportedly saw the incident unfold, told the tabloid. The bizarre incident happened right before Timberlake, 43, got behind the wheel of his BMW and was subsequently arrested for DWI. Timberlake refused to take a breathalyzer three times, before stumbling out of the car to fail field sobriety tests, according to the Post. Timberlake reportedly told cops that he had only one martini, mumbling that “this is going to ruin the tour,” according to the Post. “I followed my friends home,’’ he reportedly added. The “SexyBack” singer was ultimately charged with DWI and blasting through a stop sign. Timberlake is currently on his “Forget Everything Tomorrow” tour.