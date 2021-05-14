Witness Says California Deputies Gave Driver ‘George Floyd Treatment’
‘IT WAS CRAZY, MAN’
A Black man was given the “George Floyd treatment” by Solano County, California sheriff’s deputies, who hit him and knelt on his neck, a witness to the incident told the East Bay Times. According to the witness, who was reportedly standing nearby, the cops “heeded” the pleas of bystanders to stop before they killed motorist Robert Duncan, 39. “We had to yell at the cops to take their knees off his throat and head while they were punching him,” the person said. According to the witness, 14 cop cars showed up to assist—nine from the sheriff’s office, five from the Vallejo PD. “For one guy...it was crazy, man,” the witness said. “That was just a beat down in broad daylight.”
A spokesperson for the Solano County Sheriff’s Office told the Times that Duncan had become argumentative after being pulled over for speeding and driving without a seatbelt. “Unfortunately, he continued to resist, attempting to escape, despite the many requests by our deputies to comply,” the spokesperson said.