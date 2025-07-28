Federal agents stormed the cockpit of a Delta Air Lines flight moments after it landed in San Francisco on Saturday night, arresting the co-pilot in front of stunned passengers, officials confirmed. The dramatic takedown happened after Delta Flight 2809 arrived from Minneapolis around 9:35 p.m. at San Francisco International Airport. The Boeing 757 had already been delayed by heavy fog and a second approach. As passengers waited to exit, plainclothes law enforcement boarded and moved swiftly through the cabin. “A group of people with badges, guns, and different agency vests/markings were pushing their way up through the aisle to the cockpit,” a first-class passenger told the San Francisco Chronicle. She described at least 10 agents, including Homeland Security Investigations personnel and air marshals. The officers “stormed the cockpit, cuffed the co-pilot, arrested him, walked him down the aisle, and ushered him off the plane,” she said. A second group returned shortly after to retrieve the man’s belongings. His name and the reason for the arrest have not been made public. Homeland Security said it assisted the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office with an arrest warrant in an ongoing local investigation. Delta has not commented on the incident.
Delta Co-Pilot Detained by ICE Moments After Landing Plane
Scottish Locals Are Furious With Trump's Visit
Witnesses Hear 'Loud Splash' During Deadly Plane Crash
Suspect on Loose After Couple Killed Hiking With Their Kids
Historic Item From Legendary Movie Sells for $256k
Comedian Reveals Price to Play Taylor Swift Song at His Show
Influential Musical Satirist Tom Lehrer Dies at 97
Aaron Rodgers Speaks out on Mystery Wife
Beyoncé Reunites With Popular Girl Group in Final Tour Stop
Steve Jobs' Daughter Ties the Knot at Glitzy UK Wedding
Donald Trump’s presence in Scotland has caused a storm of backlash ever since his arrival on Friday, which saw the front page of Scottish daily newspaper The National display the blunt headline: “CONVICTED US FELON TO ARRIVE IN SCOTLAND.” Over the weekend, hundreds of anti-Trump protesters took to the streets of Edinburgh, Aberdeen and Dumfries, many of them carrying signs with uniquely Scottish barbs. “Sorry, I can’t hear your bulls--- over her bagpipes,” read the sign of one demonstrator, who walked alongside a person playing the pipes. “You were shite in Home Alone 2," another placard read. “Trump not welcome,” read a sign in the hands of a woman dressed like a Handmaid’s Tale character. More than 1,000 protesters demonstrated outside the U.S. Consulate in Edinburgh on Saturday, according to The Washington Post. More protests are scheduled for Monday. The president’s five day visit to the UK includes stops at his Scottish golf courses, Trump Turnberry and Trump International Scotland, which have long been a source of controversy and frustration for locals. Trump has a personal connection to Scotland. His mother, Mary Anne McLeod, was born and raised on the Isle of Lewis. He announced Sunday that he had reached a trade deal with the European Union, prompting his vice president, JD Vance, to chime in about media coverage. “The entire European press is singing the president’s praises right now, amazed at the deal he negotiated on behalf of Americans,” Vance wrote on X. “Tomorrow the American media will undoubtedly run headlines like ‘Donald Trump Only Got 99.9 Percent of What He Asked For.’”
Witnesses Hear ‘Loud Splash’ During Deadly Plane Crash
Three bodies have been recovered after a private plane crashed off the coast of Pacific Grove, California. The Monterey County Sheriff’s Office has identified the deceased as Steve Clatterbuck, 60, of Salinas, James Vincent, 36, of Monterey, and Jamie Tabscott, 44, of Monterey. Emergency crews responded to calls of a plane crash on Saturday night. The three victims were the only people on the twin-engine Beech 95-B55 Baron that took off from San Carlos airport. Witnesses told KSBW-TV they heard an engine revving before a loud splash in the water. The plane crashed into the ocean near Point Pinos in Monterey County at around 10:37 p.m.. “I was going to sleep and heard this loud engine grumbling,” witness Brian Mitchell told KSBW. “It was really low and loud. It kind of felt like it was over the house, and there was a pop.” The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the accident. The Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “The family and friends of the deceased have expressed that they wish to extend their gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community.”
Police are hunting for a man who is accused of killing a married couple in Arkansas while they were hiking with their two daughters. Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, were found dead on a walking trail in Devil’s Den State Park on Saturday afternoon. They had recently moved to nearby Prairie Grove. Arkansas State Police said the girls, aged 7 and 9, were not injured and are now safe with family members. The police were notified of the suspected double homicide at around 2.40 p.m. on Saturday, in a remote area of the park with thick vegetation and no cellphone service. On Sunday, police said the suspect is an unknown white male of medium build, who was wearing dark pants, a long-sleeved shirt with the sleeves rolled up, a dark ball cap and sunglasses. He had a black backpack, wore fingerless gloves and drove a black car that was possibly a Mazda, with the license plate obscured. It may have been traveling on State Highway 170 or State Highway 220 near the park. Investigators are seeking any footage filmed by visitors to the park on Saturday, and asked residents near the park to check their security footage. Secretary of the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism, Shea Lewis, said in a statement, “We have increased law enforcement presence in our state parks.”
A cashed-up Star Wars fan has dropped $256,000 to own a Stormtrooper helmet that was worn in Episode IV - A New Hope in 1977. The item was one of many Star Wars-related pieces auctioned at Comic-Con in San Diego. Julien’s Auctions had listed the helmet, which was gifted to a film crew member, with a price range of between $200,000 and $300,000. In 1976, 50 Stormtrooper helmets were manufactured for use on set. Julien’s says only six of those have survived, and the others are now in private collections. Other items sold at the Echoes From the Galaxy, A Star Wars Memorabilia Exhibit and Auction included an original lightsaber used by Darth Maul in The Phantom Menace, which sold for $76,800, and a prop hand used for C-3PO in The Empire Strikes Back, C-3PO fetching $16,000. The most unexpected item was a hot pink Spandex unitard, designed by Cher’s costumer, Bob Mackie, for the Star Wars Holiday Special , which aired on CBS in 1978. The outfit, known as a ‘Holographic Tumbler,’ sold for $8,960. The two-week auction was promoted as “the world’s largest collection of Star Wars artifacts from renowned collectors, fans and insiders of the epic franchise.”
Marc Maron has revealed just how much it cost to cover one of Taylor Swift’s hit songs in his new stand-up show, Panicked. Talking to Vulture about getting the rights to cover the song Bigger Than the Whole Sky from Taylor Swift’s album Midnights, Maron, 61, revealed: “I think it came out to $50K, around that. I did everything I could to get the joke in front of her.” The comedian agreed that it was a “good” price for the hit—but later explained that the $50,000 only bought him 60 seconds of it. Maron first went to co-writer Jack Antonoff, texting the musician and admitting that he was “running out of money” on the project and would likely end up paying for the rights out of his own pocket. Thankfully, it all came together in the end. “It was doable. We made enough money,” Maron said, explaining that he couldn’t imagine the show going on without the song.
Iconic musical satirist Tom Lehrer has passed away at 97-years-old. Friends of Lehrer confirmed that the math prodigy, who pioneered the genre of satirical songs, died at his home in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Saturday. Lehrer started out studying mathematics at Harvard, earning his bachelor’s degree at just 18 years old. He then completed his master’s at Harvard the following year and began his Ph.D. at Harvard and Columbia University, though he never finished his thesis. On the side, Lehrer would write songs for fun, and his classmates quickly recognized his talent for songwriting. They encouraged him to produce an album, “Songs by Tom Lehrer,” which ended up selling around half a million copies. Lehrer then began performing at nightclubs in cities like New York and Los Angeles, and even held concerts in Canada and overseas. His songs focused primarily on social and political issues. Lehrer decided to quit performing multiple times throughout his career, but ultimately stopped in 1967. He still continued writing songs, including “Silent E” for PBS’s children show The Electric Company, and performed at a rally for Sen. George S. McGovern’s presidential campaign. Yet, Lehrer’s main focus always remained on teaching, whether that be at Harvard, M.I.T., or the University of California, Santa Cruz.
Legendary quarterback Aaron Rodgers has finally opened up about his mystery wife. The 41-year-old football star shared details about his partner, Brittani, at a Pittsburgh Steelers training camp. “When you meet the right one and you’re with the right one, your whole world changes in a second,” he said. Rodgers added that he has “got the most incredible wife“ and “I just really love her and I’m so thankful to have her by my side at the end.” Rumors began circulating that Rodgers had secretly gotten married after he was spotted sporting a black band on his wedding finger in early May. Later in June, the quarterback confirmed that he had gotten married during a press conference after signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had also mentioned on The Pat McAfee Show in 2024 that he was in a “serious relationship.” “When you have that stability and that rock behind you at the house, you feel like you can do anything,” Rogers said Saturday. Rodgers was previously engaged to actress Shailene Woodley in 2021 before the pair broke off their engagement, and also dated actress Olivia Munn and former race car driver Danica Patrick.
Beyoncé was joined by two very special guest as she wrapped the final performance of her “Cowboy Carter” tour. During a segment transition at her show in Las Vegas, Beyoncé brought out Destiny’s Child members Michelle Williams and Kelly Rowland to perform the hit songs that made the three singers famous, including Bootylicious and Lose My Breath. The ladies, who haven’t been seen on stage together since Beyoncé’s historic Beychella set, did not miss a beat as they strutted around and then introduced the Cowboy Carter star’s oldest daughter, Blue Ivy. “If someone had told me a while ago that Beyoncé would leave the stage with Destiny’s Child for her ACTUAL child to perform, i simply wouldn’t have believed it,” wrote one X commentator in disbelief at the moment, which was captured in clips on social media. Another commentator added, “Beyoncé always brings her girls out on the biggest stages in the world to remind everyone that this is her legacy.”
Steve Jobs’ daughter, Eve Jobs, has married her beau, British Olympian Harry Charles, in a glitzy ceremony at the Estelle Manor in Oxfordshire. Jessica Springsteen, Bruce Springsteen’s daughter, served as Jobs’ bridesmaid with Jessica Gates Nassar, daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates, also in attendance alongside former Vice President Kamala Harris and Dua Lipa’s fiancé, Callum Turner. The ceremony featured a performance from Sir Elton John for the cool fee of $1.3 million. Jobs and Charles first made their relationship public in August 2024, when the professional equestrian show jumper competed at the 2024 Paris Olympics. It’s rumored that a shared love of horses first brought the pair together, with Jobs an experienced rider in her own right, having held an interest in the sport since the tender age of two.