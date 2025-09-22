Star From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Dies Age 94

Outdoor brand Arc’teryx has been forced to apologize after a promotional fireworks display on the Tibetan plateau sparked a furious backlash over concerns about environmental damage. The event, titled “Rising Dragon,” featured long sequences of complex pyrotechnic displays that lit up the snow-capped ridgelines along the Himalayan mountain range in the Tibetan region of Shigatse, filling the area with thick, colorful smoke. “Imagine selling $800 jackets for mountain lovers, then nuking the mountains,” a commenter quipped on Instagram. Meanwhile, a Weibo user wrote, “The global climate is already getting worse, and these damn people really don’t leave any way for wild animals and plants to survive.” On Sunday, Arc’teryx issued an apology for the incident and pledged to help with cleanup efforts, but defended the stunt due to its use of biodegradable materials. “The recent fireworks display in the Tibetan Plateau was out of line with our values,” the company wrote on Instagram. “The event was in direct opposition to our commitment to outdoor spaces, who we are and who we want to be for our people and our community,” they added, and thanked complainants for “holding us accountable.” The Chinese government has since launched an investigation into the incident after accusing Arc’teryx of “eroding years of trust.”
Hollywood star Tom Holland had to be rushed to the hospital for treatment of a head injury after a stunt went wrong during filming of the latest Spider-Man movie. Filming on the $200 million blockbuster was paused after the 29-year-old British actor was treated for what was reported to be a mild concussion at a studio in Watford, England. A woman thought to be a female stunt double was also hospitalized as a precaution, The Sun reports. The newspaper said Holland was thought to have “cracked his head in a fall” in a botched stunt on Friday morning that could set back the production by weeks. But a source close to the production told Deadline that Holland was taking a break “out of precaution” and is expected to resume filming in a few days. Holland was spotted at a charity gala in London with fiancée Zendaya over the weekend, but reportedly left the event early after feeling ill. His father, Dominic Holland, also at the event, told reporters his son would be out of action “for a while” while he recovered from the ordeal. The latest Spider-Man movie, titled Brand New Day, is expected to be released next July. Studio execs will hold an emergency meeting on Tuesday to adjust the production’s filming schedule in light of Holland’s injury, Deadline reported.
A TV newsreader has been killed during a flying lesson shortly after sharing an excited message online as she climbed aboard. Debora Estrella, 43, was being taught to fly a Cessna by Bryan Ballesteros when they crashed in the north-eastern Mexican state of Nuevo Leon in the city of Garcia on Saturday. The deadly crash in an industrial estate was preceded by her post to Instagram showing the plane that would claim her life, with the caption “guess what.” The Daily Mail also reports her ex-husband, a journalist, posted updates about the crash before knowing his ex-wife was on board. In a horrific twist, he wrote, “A plane has come down. Civil Protection in Nuevo Leon confirmed two people have died in the accident close to the Ciudad Mitras Industrial Estate in Garcia.” The next morning, her colleague, Maria Julia Lafuente, said in a tear-jerking monologue, “How can I say, good morning, happy Sunday, when our hearts and souls are broken?” Unverified footage from multiple angles, posted on X, shows what appears to be the plane doing stunts. One, however, shows the light aircraft drifting slowly to the ground while being circled by a helicopter. The cause of the crash is not currently known.
Claire Rehfuss and Derek Xiao have officially broken up after four years together. On Saturday, they posted a joint Instagram statement to their stories announcing the split: “After 4 wonderful years together, Derek and I have decided to end our relationship. Nothing dramatic happened, just the realization that we’re different people who want different things. We still care deeply about each other, are grateful for the time we shared, and will remain friends.” They then thanked everyone for “all the love and support,” before explaining their wishes going forward. “We hope that by sharing we can be given the space and grace to move forward without any speculation or drama.” Both Rehfuss and Xiao signed off on the statement. The breakup comes four years after the pair first met on Season 23 of Big Brother in 2021. They confirmed they were dating a few months after their season aired via Instagram. A year later, the couple went on to win The Amazing Race together, taking home the $1 million prize.
Star From ‘The Wizard of Oz’ Dies Age 94
Elaine Merk Binder, one of the original Munchkins from the 1939 movie The Wizard of Oz, has died at 94 according to her daughter Annette Phillips. The reason for her death remains unknown. Binder was one of the last surviving cast members from the original iconic movie. In 1938, Binder auditioned for the film and was one of eight children that made up the Munchkin ensemble. “For me it was scary,” Binder recalled of her audition. “It was my first big call for girls from a major studio... We learned later that they had added girls to the Little People because they had the mistaken impression that the Little People were not athletic.” Before her Wizard of Oz stint, Binder appeared in the Our Gang comedy short films. Binder was also interviewed for the 2024 documentary Mysteries of Oz, where she recounted moments from filming the iconic film. While Paramount offered Binder a contract as a teenager, she declined and attended Occidental College, graduating in 1951 before completing her master’s at Cal State Los Angeles. She later worked for USC and First Interstate Bank as a computer consultant. Her IMDb page states her last acting credit as Barnyard Follies in 1940.
The prime suspect in the disappearance of British toddler Madeleine McCann went clubbing hours after being released from prison. The Mirror reports partygoers recognized Christian Brueckner, who had been freed from custody just 48 hours before. Brueckner has never been charged in relation to the 2007 disappearance of the three-year-old from a hotel room in Praia da Luz, Portugal. The 49-year-old firmly denies allegations against him, despite being the prime suspect in German authorities’ investigations. The Mirror reports he “was seen drinking in the noisy discotheque,” in the unnamed town. Locals caught wind he was housed there “when he walked into a shop at the main train station and women in there began screaming.” His release comes after serving six years for the rape of 72-year-old American Diana Menkes in Praia da Luz in 2005. Her family in the U.S. still thinks he poses a danger. Meanwhile, prosecutors in Germany have been left frustrated by his newfound freedom, which comes on the condition he’s monitored with an electronic ankle tag. Speaking to The Daily Mail about his connection to the McCann case, prosecutor Hans Christian Wolters said, “He is not only our number one suspect, he is our only suspect—there is no one else.” He added, “We have evidence against him but it’s just not strong enough to bring a case and so that’s why we haven’t charged him yet.”
Frustration boiled over on the Kansas City Chiefs’ touchline during Sunday’s game against the New York Giants, as a heated confrontation between head coach Andy Reid and star tight end Travis Kelce highlighted the team’s early-season woes. The incident occurred in the second quarter with the Chiefs holding a slim 6-0 lead. Visibly irked by the team’s lackluster performance, Reid approached Kelce, yelled in his face, and shoved him in the shoulder, and the tight end was spotted responding with his own harsh words. The exchange got both fans and pundits alike speculating about bad blood between the two men, who also exchanged blows on the sideline during Super Bowl LVIII, but Reid was quick to downplay the seriousness of the argument after the final whistle. “Don’t make too much of it,” Reid told the press after the Chiefs rallied to a 22-9 victory. “He’s a passionate guy, and I love that part. I’ve been through a lot of things with him, so that’s all part of it. I love that he loves to play the game. That’s what I love. It’s an emotional game, so I’ll take it.”
A big cat trainer known to Joe Exotic has been killed in an “accident involving a tiger under his care.” Ryan Easley was not breathing by the time deputies reached him at the Growler Pines Tiger Preserve in Hugo, Oklahoma, according to the Choctaw County Sheriff via KXII. The site has canceled all tours and confirmed Easley’s death. “This tragedy is a painful reminder of both the beauty and unpredictability of the natural world,” it wrote, adding, “The animals under his care were not just animals to him, but beings he formed a connection with.” PETA, which called on such exhibitors to “send the animals to accredited sanctuaries,” claims Easley first got his tigers from Exotic, whose real name is Joseph Maldonado. The Oklahoman reported Exotic initially posted a since-deleted tribute to Easley, saying, “Prayers go out to his family. Ryan took great care of his animals!” That has been replaced with a post on X saying, “This is the c--- I am sick of. CNN drags me into this story to make a headline worth reading and I had nothing to do with this dude other than 18 years ago I let him keep his tigers at my zoo for one winter.”
Two cabin crew members on board a Ryanair flight from northern Spain to Majorca were injured after the plane was hit by major turbulence while preparing to land. Attendants were reportedly carrying out safety checks when the plane jolted suddenly, sending one cabin member hurtling towards the ceiling while another smashed into a service trolley. Around 180 people on board the flight were also severely affected by the sudden bout of turbulence, and an ambulance crew was dispatched to the airport after the plane touched down in Majorca. Details of the cabin crew injuries were not known. Earlier this year, eight people, including a toddler and a crew member, were injured after a Ryanair flight from Berlin to Milan experienced extreme turbulence after flying into a thunderstorm, forcing the craft to make an emergency landing at Memmingen Airport in Bavaria. An ambulance crew met the plane upon landing, and medical treatment was provided to the affected passengers.
Singer-songwriter Sonny Curtis, who composed the theme song for The Mary Tyler Moore Show and other classic hits like “I Fought the Law” and “Walk Right Back,” has died at the age of 88. Curtis died Friday at a hospital in Nashville from what his daughter, journalist Sarah Curtis Graziano, said were complications of pneumonia. Born in West Texas at the height of the Great Depression, Curtis’ 70-year career brought him relatively little public recognition despite his composing hundreds of songs for a wide variety of different artists, including country icon Keith Whitley, teen rock-and-roll sensation Bobby Vee, and steel-string duo the Everly Brothers. As well as writing and performing “Love Is All Around” for Tyler Moore, he also played guitar for Buddy Holly when the rock icon was just starting out, opening for other acts like Elvis Presley. Curtis’ daughter said he came to appreciate the fact that he was not a well-known figure as he enjoyed music industry success in his later years. “He was able to live a normal life but still make a living in the music business,” Curtis Graziano said. “And that’s no small feat.”