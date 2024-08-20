Airline Flub Leaves Icelandic Teen Stranded Overseas for a Week
TRAVEL NIGHTMARE
A fencing team trip to Rome took a disastrous turn for an Icelandic teenager after he was bumped from his Wizz Air flight home and made to stay alone in the airport. In an interview with The Mirror, the boy’s mom, identified by the name “Arna,” said the teen was told there were no flights until a week later. According to her, the airline was less than sympathetic to the situation and claimed they hadn’t realized the boy’s age when they bumped him. Even after paying an extra fee, the boy had no seat and the plane, along with his seven teammates and an adult chaperone, left. Luckily, a couple had also been bumped and offered to look after Arna’s son. “I think it just felt very, very unnerving and frightening for him,” she explained. Had the generous couple not intervened, Arna says she might’ve gotten the authorities involved. In the end, Arna shelled a sizable chunk of change to fly her son home on Icelandair with the stranded couple. It was either that or wait a week for the next available flight. Wizz Air apologized for the “inconvenience.”