WME to Furlough, Lay Off 20 Percent of Employees As Coronavirus Hits Hollywood

Read it at Deadline
Talent agency William Morris Entertainment plans to lay off roughly 20 percent of its employees Monday, in a move that signals the devastation COVID-19 has brought to Hollywood, according to an email from President Ari Greenberg. The agency’s parent company Endeavor has already instituted layoffs, furloughs, and pay cuts for a third of its 7,500-person staff. A source with knowledge of WME’s business told The Daily Beast that the company’s music division would be hardest hit by the cost-saving measures. “As you know, WME is having to make some very difficult decisions to mitigate COVID-19’s effect on our business,” Greenberg opened his email to all WME employees.