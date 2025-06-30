WNBA Adding Franchises in Three Big Cities by 2030

NFL star Tom Brady and Hollywood blonde bombshell Sydney Sweeney were seen dancing together until 2 a.m. at the star-studded Bezos-Sanchez wedding. A source reportedly told The Daily Mail that she was “the most sought-after person” at the wedding. Sweeney, 27, who turned heads from the moment she arrived at the notorious Venice wedding, was also seen chatting with the football all-star at the Gritti Palace hotel bar, according to TMZ. The pair was spotted strolling around Venice together on Saturday, along with newly single actor Orlando Bloom. Some fans posted their disbelief on X: “You cannot be the greatest QB of all time be rich, famous, handsome and also get Sydney Sweeney,” one wrote. Sweeney told The Times that she parted ways with her fiancé, Jonathan Davino, earlier this year. Brady, 47, divorced his wife Gisele Bündchen in 2022, and little is known about his romantic life since then beyond a rumored fling with model Irina Shayk. Sweeney gained wide recognition for her roles in HBO’s The White Lotus and Euphoria, in which Sweeney plays a popular girl who has an affair with a star quarterback. If Sweeney and Brady’s relationship materializes, it could be a prophecy fulfilled.
ADVERTISEMENT
- 1NFL Star and Actress Rumored to Find Love at Bezos’ WeddingTHEY’RE ALL THATThe high-profile pair was spotted dancing together until the wee hours.
- 2Bodybuilding Legend Hospitalized for “Medical Emergency”ICONThe 61-year-old icon had to cancel an event in the United Kingdom due to an unexpected medical crisis.
Shop with ScoutedThis Korean Haircare Line Combats Hair Thinning FastTHICK PONY CLUBDr. Groot is a top Korean hair care brand that focuses on clinically proven solutions for hair thickening.
- 3Trump Admin Revokes Rappers’ Visas After MAGA MeltdownVISA CARD DECLINEDThe vocalist had planned on going on tour in the U.S. starting in October.
- 4Rock Star Announces Heartbreaking Cancer Update‘F**K Cancer’The frontman was diagnosed with a “very aggressive” form of cancer in February.
Partner updateAD BY PetlibroThis Smart Pet Camera Catches Moments You Don't Want to MissPUP-ARAZZIStay connected and worry less with the Petlibro Scout Smart Camera.
- 5Oscar Winner Joins ‘Devil Wears Prada 2’ as Streep’s HusbandTHE DEVIL WINS OSCARSMeryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all set to return for the highly-anticipated sequel.
- 6Star Couple Reveals Gender of Third Child GENDER REVEALA$AP Rocky hinted at the gender of his third child at the “Smurfs” premiere on Saturday.
- 7WNBA Adding Franchises in Three Big Cities by 2030IN DEMAND“The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher,” league commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.
- 8Kayleigh McEnany Welcomes 3rd Child With MLB HusbandOUTNUMBEREDThe Fox News commentator is married to former Met pitcher Sean Gilmartin.
Shop with ScoutedScore a Free Can of the THC Seltzer Everyone’s Buzzing AboutCHEERSCycling Frog’s THC seltzer is a delicious alternative to booze that gives you the buzz without the hangover.
- 982-Year-Old Victim of Boulder Attack Dies of Her InjuriesUNSPEAKABLE TRAGEDYThe 82-year-old was hit by a Molotov cocktail at a protest in Boulder, Colorado.
- 10Dad Dives Off Disney Cruise Ship to Save DaughterHOLIDAY HEROThe brave father jumped into the waves to save his daughter as the Disney Dream cruise liner made its way from Florida to the Bahamas on Sunday.
Legendary bodybuilder Ronnie Coleman has been hospitalized with an undisclosed medical issue. The famed macho man, who won the Mr. Olympia competition eight years in a row from 1998 to 2005, had been scheduled to attend an event in England this week. In a statement posted to his Instagram, Coleman’s family said that “he is currently receiving expert medical care and continues to show incredible strength and resilience.” Coleman emerged from obscurity to become one of the most acclaimed bodybuilders of all time, dropping signature catch phrases such as “light weight, baby!” and “ain’t nothing but a peanut!” During his prime, Coleman ate around 6,000 calories per day—a dizzying mix of chicken breast, steak, egg whites, and other protein-rich staples. However, he has undergone more than a dozen surgeries since 2007 and lost the ability to walk without a walker. Fans responded to his hospitalization with an outpouring of support, with many noting that his recovery will be “nothing but a peanut.”
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
If you’re looking for a natural solution to combat hair thinning, there are plenty of shampoos, scalp scrubs, and serums promising to keep the hair you have and to foster new growth. Unfortunately, not all formulas are created equal. Just like its next-level skincare, Korea is also known for its clinically backed haircare formulas, and Dr. Groot is no exception. For over 50 years, in-house researchers studied hair and scalp issues to develop salon-quality formulas with clinically proven results. The catalogue of products is extensive, offering solutions for a variety of hair types and concerns, from dandruff to damage, but their hair-thickening shower duo is a clear standout.
It starts with the award-winning Hair Thickening Shampoo that cleanses and soothes the scalp. That’s followed by the Miracle In Shower Treatment, designed to improve scalp health. This routine combines biotin, rosemary, and caffeine to support stronger, healthier hair growth while leaving your locks looking thicker and fuller. Based on a two-week clinical test of 24 subjects, using the products daily helps reduce hair loss due to breakage by 82 percent in two weeks. And, all you have to do is add it to your shower routine.
The U.S. State Department revoked the visas for the British rap-punk duo Bob Vylan. The decision followed an incident during Glastonbury, Britain’s largest music festival, where the vocalist, Pascal Robinson-Foster, led the audience in chanting phrases such as “Free, free Palestine” and “Death, death to the IDF.” Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau announced the visa cancellations on Monday, following calls from Republican politicians and pro-Israel social media for the musicians’ visas to be revoked. This follows a wave of visa cancellations and blockages made by the State Department and pressure on the White House from pro-Israel groups to combat anti-Israel speech. Sen. Ted Cruz tweeted about the incident, calling it “truly sick” and “the base of the Democrat party.” However, the incident occurred in England, where there is no exact equivalent of the American political party. Cruz posted a follow-up tweet: “Lots of comments saying this is in England. True. These are the looney [sic] British anti-Israel Left.” According to Deadline, United Talent Agency dropped the band. On Sunday, Robinson-Foster posted on Instagram, writing: “Teaching our children to speak up for the change they want and need is the only way that we make this world a better place.”
Heavy metal band Junkyard have shared a disheartening update about its frontman, David Roach. Roach has been battling squamous cell carcinoma since February, and the band posted a picture on Instagram of the singer lying in a hospital bed. In a message attached to the post, Roach’s fiancée Jennifer shared that he was hospitalized last week due to an ongoing fever and cough. “We got results that have completely shattered our world,” she wrote via the band’s page. “It’s devastating and life-altering.” Roach, who has led the band since its 1987 founding, showed his resilience in the photo by flashing a peace sign in one hand and a raised middle finger in the other—a likely reference to the band’s Instagram profile photo, which reads “David Roach F--k Cancer.” With Jennifer forced to quit her job to take care of Roach full-time, the band has raised almost $28,000 for Roach’s medical expenses through a GoFundMe. Other musicians in the rock and heavy metal community have also hosted benefit concerts to raise money for the Roaches, part of an outpouring of support in the music world for the ailing singer.
As most pet parents can tell you, leaving your fur baby at home is stressful, from fretting over their safety to dreading what chaos might await when you return. Luckily, the Scout Smart Camera from Petlibro keeps you connected, monitoring your pet (or pets) throughout the day.
Petlibro is a modern pet care brand built around the intertwined lives of pets and their people. The brand’s new flagship Scout Smart Camera uses AI-powered recognition to identify each of your pets by name, track their behavior, and send real-time alerts, helping you catch all the moments that matter without having to scrub through hours of footage. Plus, Scout provides you with smart summaries at the end of each day so you can keep track of important information like how often they ate, drank, or moved.
Beyond reducing the stress of being a pet owner, Scout also adds to the fun. Whenever your pet looks into the camera, Scout automatically captures the moment and sends you a “selfie” notification. It’s like your best friend finally grew opposable thumbs! Whether you’re finding out who chewed the couch or catching up on every must-see moment of cuteness, Scout helps you keep eyes on it all. Best of all, if you act now you can enjoy an exclusive 15% off with the promo code TDB15OFF. Don’t miss a moment—get yours now.
If you buy something from this post, we may earn a small commission.
Oscar-winning star Kenneth Branagh has officially signed on to appear in the hotly-anticipated Devil Wears Prada sequel, starring alongside the first film’s core quartet of Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. Although the exact details of his role are yet to be revealed, it is believed Branagh will play Streep’s onscreen husband, who her character Miranda Priestly hinted at having marital troubles with in the first movie. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was first hinted at being in production back in 2024, with original screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna also returning to the helm to pen the film’s script. Although very little is known about the plot, it is believed to once again focus on Streep’s character Priestly as she navigates the changing world of fashion journalism and try to keep her magazine Runway profitable. Blunt’s character meanwhile, will “now be an executive at a luxury brand conglomerate that advertises with Runway,” according to The Hollywood Reporter. Stanley Tucci, who is now Blunt’s brother-in-law after meeting her sister on the set of the original film, said he “can’t answer” any questions about the film or his role in it, but admitted “Now Emily is my sister-in-law so it’ll be a very different dynamic. We have talked about it,” in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.
Rapper Rakim Mayers, known professionally as A$AP Rocky, hinted that he and his partner, nine-time Grammy-winning singer Robyn “Rihanna” Fenty, are expecting a daughter. The news of the baby’s gender broke on the blue carpet of the Smurfs premiere in Brussels on Saturday. Co-host of Entertainment Tonight, Kevin Frazier, asked Rocky, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?” pointing out Rihanna’s prominent baby bump. The rapper responded by holding up a plush doll of Smurfette, the character voiced by Rihanna in the movie. “It is, man, it is, right here,” the rapper joked before hugging Frazier. Baby number three first made headlines when the couple walked the red carpet at this year’s Met Gala. Rihanna, 37, and Mayers, 36, already have two sons together: 3-year-old RZA Athelston Mayers—named after the leader of the Wu-Tang Clan—and 22-month-old Riot Rose Mayers. Mayers has expressed his desire to “raise open-minded children” and provide a normal life for them despite their parents’ extremely high profile.
WNBA Adding Franchises in Three Big Cities by 2030
The WNBA will add five teams by 2030, including Cleveland in 2028, Detroit the next year, and Philadelphia a year after that, Commissioner Cathy Engelbert announced Monday. Already-announced franchises in Toronto and Portland will start up in 2026. “The demand for women’s basketball has never been higher,” Engelbert said at a press conference. “This historic expansion is a powerful reflection of our league’s extraordinary momentum, the depth of talent across the game, and the surging demand for investment in women’s professional basketball.” Cleveland previously had a WNBA team from 1997 to 2003, and Detroit from 1998 until 2009, when the franchise moved to Dallas. Both will play at the NBA arenas for the Cavaliers and Pistons, respectively. Philadelphia is expected to construct a new building by 2031, meaning its new franchise may play at the NBA venue for its first year. Other cities that placed bids for expansion teams include Austin, Denver and St. Louis. The WNBA, formed in 1996, currently has 13 teams; the most recent addition was the Golden State Valkyries earlier this year. The league has seen an increase in ratings and ticket and merchandise sales since the 2024 season, largely due to Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark.
Kayleigh McEnany, who fielded questions from the White House press corps during the first Trump administration and is now a panelist on Fox’s Outnumbered, announced on Monday that she and her husband Sean Gilmartin welcomed their third child. McEnany married Gilmartin, a former MLB relief pitcher who spent most of his career with the New York Mets, in 2017. Outnumbered has tracked the new addition to McEnany and Gilmartin’s family closely, with the host announcing her pregnancy on-air in March. After showing a picture of an ultrasound, McEnany joked, “Can I unbutton my jacket now?” On Monday, her fellow hosts on Outnumbered showed a picture of the happy couple holding their new daughter, Avery Grace, with host Emily Compagno saying that she hopes McEnany returns soon, “but not too soon.” McEnany re-joined Fox in 2021, after starting her career there as a producer on Huckabee. Apart from her gig at the White House, McEnany has made stops at CNN (as a commentator) and the Republican National Committee (as the RNC’s national spokesperson).
Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.
Summer is here. The sun’s out, and the vibes are high—but who says fun under the sun needs to come with a side of alcohol? For your next outing, ditch the booze and bring a pack of Cycling Frog instead. This delicious alcohol alternative uses real ingredients, zero artificial flavorings, and cannabis extracts for a gentle mood boost. Expect a mild and calming buzz after drinking just one—no hangover or regrets.
Cycling Frog is celebrating summer’s arrival with a special offer for first-time customers. Right now, you can get a free can of Cycling Frog to find out what all the hype is about. Enter your email, pick which of the two award-winning seltzers you would like, and check out. You only have to pay the $2 shipping fee. You have your choice between two of Cycling Frog’s most popular flavors—Black Currant or Ruby Grapefruit. The former has a sour cherry and pear flavor, while the latter is sweet and tart. Both are packed with 5mg of THC. Click here and claim your free can of Cycling Frog.
One of the victims of an anti-Semitic attack on a protest in Colorado died of her injuries last week, according to the Boulder County District Attorney’s office. 82-year-old Karen Diamond was fatally injured by Mohamed Soliman, who admitted to authorities that he sought “to kill all Zionist people.” Soliman threw two Molotov cocktails, a type of hand-thrown explosive that typically consists of a glass bottle filled with flammable liquids. The attack injured at least 13 other individuals, with Diamond being the first casualty of the tragic event outside of the Boulder County Courthouse. The protest Diamond took part in, the Run for Their Lives walk, advocated for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza. In the wake of her death, prosecutors at the Boulder County DA’s office have modified two of the attempted first-degree murder charges against Soliman to first-degree murder charges. Soliman faces 65 other charges in state court, in addition to 12 federal hate crime charges. In a statement posted online, the Boulder Jewish Community Center wrote that Diamond was a “cherished member of our community, someone whose warmth and generosity left a lasting impact.”
Vacationers witnessed a dramatic spectacle when a dad dove off the side of a Disney cruise liner to save his daughter after she fell overboard. The ‘Disney Dream’ was on its way from Florida to the Bahamas when the girl went over sometime on Sunday. Passengers were alerted after the tannoy announced “Mr MOB, port side” (meaning man overboard to the left of the ship). One holidaymaker posted to Facebook that the girl, who appeared to be around five-years-old, had toppled from the fourth deck. Her father spent about 20 minutes treading water with his arms around the girl before a yellow rescue boat eventually came to the rescue. “Lots of praying folks on this ship!” as one passenger put it. Disney Cruise Line has praised staff’s response to the incident. “We commend our Crew Members for their exceptional skills and prompt actions, which ensured the safe return of both guests to the ship within minutes,” a spokesperson told USA Today. “We are committed to the safety and well-being of our guests, and this incident highlights the effectiveness of our safety protocols.”