WNBA Alters Charter Flight Policy After Right-Wing Harassment

CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
Read it at ESPN
The WNBA will allow teams to charter their own flights, the league announced Thursday—a move that comes just days after a far-right provocateur harassed Phoenix Mercury star Brittney Griner at the Dallas-Fort Worth airport. Starting this season, WNBA teams will be allowed to use a service called JSX to book private flights. Previously, rules stipulated they were only able to book such trips for postseason games and back-to-back games on consecutive days. The league was under increasing pressure to alter its charter flight policy following the incident with Griner, who was recently released in a prisoner swap after spending much of 2022 in Russian jails.