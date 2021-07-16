WNBA Player Liz Cambage Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics
‘I KNOW MYSELF’
WNBA star Liz Cambage announced on social media Friday that she will not be participating in the Tokyo Olympics next week. Cambage, who plays for the Las Vegas Aces, revealed on Twitter that she didn’t feel comfortable traveling to a “bubble” Olympics away from a support system. “It’s honestly terrifying for me. The past month I’ve been having panic attacks, not sleeping and not eating,” she wrote. “I know myself, and I know I can’t be the Liz everyone deserves to see compete for the Opals. Not right now at least. I need to take care of myself mentally and physically.” The Australian Olympics Committee said it respects her decision and wished her well. “Liz has made a great contribution to the Australian Olympic Team over two Olympic Games campaigns. We respect her decision and wish her the best in returning to full health,” head Ian Chesterman said. The team will see whether it can find a replacement for her before the Olympics begin on July 23. The team is set to play the USA women’s basketball team Friday for an exhibition match.