WNBA Players Want Atlanta Dream Co-Owner Kelly Loeffler Gone After ‘Mob Rule’ Comment
Several WNBA players have called for Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) to be removed as co-owner of the Atlanta Dream following a recent appearance on Fox News in which she called a demonstration by armed Black protesters in the city “mob rule.” Open carry is legal in Georgia and Loeffler has repeatedly expressed her support of the Second Amendment—just not when it comes to Black Georgians, it seems. Loeffler also posted a video on Twitter in which she states that transgender athletes should not be allowed to compete in women’s and girls’ sports.
Former WNBA player Sheryl Swoopes tweeted that the “WNBA MUST do better,” and several current players including Alysha Clark, Sue Bird, Natasha Cloud, and Skylar Diggins-Smith joined in her call. Atlanta Dream players have largely remained silent, but Renee Montgomery, who has taken the 2020 season off to focus on social justice issues, said in a tweet, “The second amendment is a part of the Bill of Rights. The problem some may be having is who is bearing the arms.”