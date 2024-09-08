WNBA Rookie Star Angel Reese to Miss the Rest of the Season
‘WHAT A YEAR’
WNBA standout Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky, widely considered a top candidate for rookie of the year alongside Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark, will miss the rest of the season after she suffered a wrist injury in a game Friday night. “What a year,” Reese wrote in a Saturday evening post on X, announcing she would miss the remainder of this season. “I have showed that I belong in this league even when no one else believed… I’m filled with emotions right now that I have a season ending injury, but also filled with so much gratitude for what is next.” Reese suffered the setback—which her team later confirmed was a wrist injury—in a home win over the Los Angeles Sparks in which she controlled the action with a masterful 24-point, 12-rebound performance. Even though she will miss the season’s final six games, and any playoff contests, Reese has already set several records, including for the most rebounds in a single season (Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson, with six games to go and 406 rebounds, is within striking distance of overtaking Reese's 446). She finished the year averaging 13.6 points, 13.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game.