Brittney Griner Could Be Moved to a Russian Labor Camp, Wife Says
‘DISTURBING’
Basketball champion Brittney Griner could face the possibility of being transferred to a labor camp after her appeal hearing on Oct. 25 in Russian court, according to the WNBA player’s wife. Griner was sentenced to nine years in prison on Aug. 4 for drug possession stemming from prescribed THC cartridges discovered in her luggage. And while President Joe Biden reportedly made an offer to Putin back in July to retrieve the Phoenix Mercury star center in exchange for a U.S.-convicted Russian arms dealer, the deal will require the Russian leader to give the go-ahead amid escalating international tensions over the invasion of Ukraine. “She’s very afraid about being left and forgotten in Russia, or just completely used to the point of her detriment,” said her wife Cherelle Griner on CBS Mornings on Thursday. She described a recent conversation with the two-time Olympic gold medalist, in which Griner told her she feels like her life doesn’t matter, as “the most disturbing phone call I’ve ever experienced.”