WNBA Star Hit by Sex Toy Days After She Pleaded With Fans to Stop Throwing Them

‘The Walking Dead’ Star Dies at 33: ‘A Bright, Fervent Light’
Actress Kelley Mack, best known for her role as Addy in The Walking Dead, has died aged just 33 after being diagnosed with glioma of the central nervous system. Her sister Kathryn confirmed her death in an Instagram post late Tuesday, writing: “It is with indelible sadness that we are announcing the passing of our dear Kelley.” According to the statement, Mack, born Kelley Klebenow, “passed peacefully” in Cincinnati, Ohio, on the evening of Aug. 2 with her mother and aunt by her side. A glioma is a type of tumor that develops in the brain or spinal cord. Off-screen, Mack worked as a screenwriter and producer, with her most recent project distributed on AMC’s Shudder, a streaming service, and earning the Jury Choice Award at the Atlanta Horror Film Festival, Her sister said Mack had already “come to many of her loved ones in the form of various butterflies 🦋 ❤️.” A celebration of her life will be held in Ohio on Aug. 16. “She would want you all to know how much she loves you,” the post read. “Such a bright, fervent light has transitioned to the beyond, where we all eventually must go.”