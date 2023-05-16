CHEAT SHEET
    WNBA Suspends Aces Coach for Pregnancy Comments About Hamby

    OUT OF BOUNDS

    Becky Hammon

    Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

    The WNBA suspended Las Vegas Aces coach Becky Hammond for comments about pregnancy that she made to player Dearica Hamby before the All-Star was traded in January. At the time of the trade, Hamby took to social media and blasted an unnamed team official for accusing her of signing a contract extension while “knowingly pregnant,” asking whether she had planned her pregnancy, and insinuating she would not be physically ready for the season. The WNBA said Hammon violated league policy on respect in the workplace.

