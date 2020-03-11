Wolf Blitzer Malfunctions, CNN Calls Mississippi for Bernie

Welp, this happened.
As soon as the polls closed in Mississippi in Tuesday’s Democratic primary, instead of immediately calling the race for former Vice President Joe Biden as expected, CNN’s graphics department erroneously listed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) as the projected winner.
“And we have our first projection of the night—Bernie Sanders,” anchor Wolf Blitzer declared before the control room quickly took down the graphic, prompting Blitzer to exclaim: “Not, not, not happening right now!” The veteran CNN anchor quickly noted that Biden was actually the projected winner and said they would soon fix the technical problem.