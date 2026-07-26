Wolf Blitzer Throws Shade at Trump Over His Public Meltdown

CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer has taken a veiled swipe at President Donald Trump over his trainwreck White House Correspondents’ Dinner appearance.

Trump, 80, delivered a widely-panned, hour-long speech at Friday night’s redo of the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, mixing stale jokes with fresh attacks on his foes and musing about running for another term.

At one point, Trump singled out CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins, telling her she should smile more before making an anti-trans “joke” comparing her to transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney, whose partnership with Bud Light sparked a conservative backlash in 2023.

Blitzer, who watched Trump’s speech unfold from the audience, had presented Collins an award earlier in the night for her coverage of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s Oval Office visit.

Trump, however, used his speech to complain about the 34-year-old reporter’s award, saying, “She shouldn’t get the award, it was a fake. But I didn’t mind,” before calling her a “young, attractive woman.”

Blitzer, 78, appeared to deliver his less-than-favorable verdict on the evening in an X post Sunday about taking part in a high school reunion in Buffalo, New York.

Wolf was apparently not amused by Friday night’s dinner. Wolf Blitzer/X

“I was so happy to be in Buffalo yesterday for my Kenmore West Senior High School reunion. I reconnected with several old friends at a really nice dinner Saturday night,” the anchor wrote. “I enjoyed it a lot more than the Friday night Washington Correspondents Association dinner.”

Blitzer, the son of Polish Jewish Holocaust survivors who immigrated to Buffalo when he was an infant, added, “#GoBills!”

Before Trump gave his disaster speech, Blitzer had humiliated the president while presenting Wall Street Journal reporters with an award for their reporting on the lewd letter signed by Trump that surfaced in Jeffrey Epstein’s 50th birthday album.

Blitzer noted that the Journal’s “courageous reporting on President Trump’s past relationship with financier Jeffrey Epstein triggered the release of the so-called Epstein files,” and that “Trump quickly filed a $20 billion lawsuit against The Journal, revealing reporter Khadeeja Safdar’s home address. Her family had to be relocated.”

In another X post, Blitzer congratulated Collins again for her award, writing, “I was honored to present my @cnn colleague @kaitlancollins with the White House Correspondents Association ‘Excellence Under Deadline Pressure’ award last night. I pointed out the judges were ‘awed’ by the “depth of knowledge, access and context’ that she brought to the news.”