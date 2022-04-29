Colorado ‘Wolf Pack’ Sighting Turns Out to Be Romping Gang of St. Bernards
GO, DOGS, GO!
They howl, they growl, and they’re on the prowl. But authorities in Colorado have defanged rumors of a possible wolf pack sighting, captured on a phone camera from a distance earlier this week, saying that the so-called wild animals turned out to be five St. Bernards who had escaped from their home. The April 25 video captured “large, four-legged animals… running near an elk herd,” according to the Park County Sheriff’s Office, which had opened an investigation into the sighting alongside Colorado Parks and Wildlife. But the distance from which the footage was shot, along “the lighting and shadows,” the sheriff’s office said, had made it difficult to determine exactly what kind of creatures were being filmed. The escaped canines have “a documented history of escaping their enclosure” on their owner’s property, according to a department news release. The owner has since been cited by Park County Animal Control for “permitting” his dogs to run free in a similar incident on April 23, the sheriff’s office said. At least we now know who let the dogs out.