Michael Wolff, co-host of the Daily Beast’s Inside Trump’s Head podcast, revealed he has raised over $500,000 in just 24 hours to sue First Lady Melania Trump.

The bestselling author wants to question the first lady under oath about her relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Wolff revealed the astonishing total during a live taping of the hit podcast, calling it a “war chest” for his blockbuster case.

Melania Trump’s lawyers told Wolff they intend to sue him for $1 billion over “false, defamatory, disparaging, misleading and inflammatory statements” he has made about her and Epstein, who died in 2019.

“This now gives me subpoena power,” Wolff said of his GoFundMe support. “I can subpoena the first lady, the president and everybody they knew during this period in the 1990s when Jeffrey Epstein was central to their lives.”

“So there’s the possibility here that this lawsuit will answer all of the questions, the unanswered questions about their relationship to Jeffrey Epstein,” Wolff noted.

Wolff said his lawyers have warned him the process will be “extremely” expensive, and they were initially prepared to go “a little slowly” until the first legal bill was paid.

“The thing about bills from lawyers is, you know that they’re going to be bad, and they’re so much worse,” Wolff said. “I put up this GoFundMe page yesterday, and it has now raised a half a million dollars. So now having a war chest, we go to war.”

Wolff, who has written four books about Donald Trump and extensively interviewed Jeffrey Epstein during his lifetime, has set a target of $770,000 to cover his legal bills.

So far his GoFundMe page has received more than 10,000 donations from supporters all over the world.

Michael Wolff has written four books about Trump and his administrations: "Fire and Fury," "Siege," "Landslide" and "All or Nothing." John Lamparski/WireImage

The Daily Beast has contacted the White House and Melania Trump’s office for comment.

The author said writing about the Trump family “has put me in considerable conflict with the White House” and has led to “frequent invective directed toward me.”

White House communications director Steven Cheung has repeatedly stated that Wolff “is a lying sack of s--t and has been proven to be a fraud. He routinely fabricates stories originating from his sick and warped imagination, only possible because he has a severe and debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted his peanut-sized brain.”

Wolff added that the president “seems to have been particularly alarmed about by my reporting about Epstein.”

The author told donors to his GoFundMe page that the lawsuit was a way to intimidate him and prevent him from discussing the links between Epstein and Donald and Melania Trump.

Donald Trump, Melania Trump, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell pose together at Mar-a-Lago in 2000. Epstein revealed that he and Trump were “involved in every aspect of each other’s lives, social lives, sexual lives, business lives,” over the course of their friendship, according to Michael Wolff. Davidoff Studios/Getty Images

“There’s nothing I would like better than to get Donald Trump and Melania Trump under oath before a court reporter and ask them what are the details of their relationship with Jeffrey Epstein? What went on here?,” Wolff said.

He “refused to acquiesce” to the legal threats and asked for a declaratory judgment in a New York court.

“Effectively, I am suing Melania. This gives us the ability to subpoena witnesses. So everybody who has been involved in this Epstein-Trump circle is going to have to come forward and testify... I think this is also going to be finally the way to find out exactly what the Epstein-Trump story was, to finally pull back this dark curtain.”