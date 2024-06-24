Pack of Wolves Maul Woman Jogging Through French Zoo
A woman was hospitalized after being attacked by three wolves in a zoo park outside of Paris on Sunday, according to officials. The 37-year-old, who has not been identified, was bitten in the back, calf, and neck when, while jogging through the Thoiry zoo, she entered a driving-only section of the park where animals roam freely. Zookeepers heard her screams and raced to her aid, an official said at a news conference, according to Agence France-Presse. She was taken to a nearby hospital and was in stable but serious condition on Monday, French affiliate TF1 reported. Police and zoo authorities are separately investigating the matter. The woman had been staying at the safari park, which lies 25 miles west of Paris, with her mother and baby. The restricted zone is surrounded by an electrical barrier that prevents the animals from escaping but would not impede a human’s entrance, Le Parisien reported, citing zoo officials. “We do not know at this stage whether the guest made a mistake or whether there was a problem with the signposts,” a police source told the newspaper.