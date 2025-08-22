Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Musk’s Brother Says World’s Richest Man ‘Deserves’ to Be Richer
NEVER ENOUGH
Tom Latchem 

Reporter

Published 08.22.25 1:05PM EDT 
Musk’s Bro Says World’s Richest Man “Deserves” to Be Richer

Kimbal Musk made a rare TV appearance to say his older brother Elon—the world’s richest man—needs more money. Tesla’s 54-year-old CEO remains locked in a legal battle with the electric car company over his pay package. While worth more than $400 billion, Musk takes no salary or cash bonus from Tesla, with his compensation coming solely as stock-option awards that vest when the company meets performance targets. Tesla’s board—upon which Kimbal sits—this month approved an “interim” grant of 96 million shares worth about $29 billion that will pay out in two years if Elon stays in a key role. Speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box on Friday, Kimbal said, “I think my brother deserves to be paid. … He has zero pay for the past six to eight years. I don’t think that’s right." Kimbal, 52, added that the company’s shareholders would decide on the matter, but “he needs to be paid.” In January 2024, Musk said he wanted more control of Tesla. “I am uncomfortable growing Tesla to be a leader in AI & robotics without having ~25% voting control,” the former adviser to President Donald Trump wrote on X. “Unless that is the case, I would prefer to build products outside of Tesla.”

Read it at CNBC

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2

Woman, 20, Stung by Scorpion in Zara Changing Room

🦂🦂🦂
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Published 08.22.25 12:59PM EDT 
Zara and a scorpion (stock images)
REUTERS

A student was rushed to the hospital after being stung by a scorpion in the dressing room of a Zara store. Alice Spies, a 20-year-old architecture student, was trying on clothes when the scorpion made its way up her leg before stinging her at the store at the Park Shopping in Guara, Brazil. She experienced a sharp pain and felt dizzy before spotting the offending yellow scorpion. Images seen by the Daily Beast suggest the arachnid didn’t survive the encounter, although this has not been confirmed. Local medics were called at around midday during the incident this week, The Sun reports, giving Spies first aid before putting her in a wheelchair. From there, she was taken directly to the Asa Norte Regional Hospital, where she was given fluids as part of the five-hour treatment. Per a statement via The Sun, the shopping mall said it takes pest control seriously. A Zara spokesperson said: “Zara deeply regrets what happened and confirms that it is in direct contact with the customer, providing all necessary assistance. We take this case very seriously and are working to ensure that all appropriate preventative measures are taken.”

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

PSA: Lola Blankets Are a Whopping 50% Off Right Now
XMAS IN AUGUST
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 08.21.25 2:39PM EDT 
Lola Blanket Summer Sale
Lola Blankets.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Summer is officially drawing to a close, which means shorter days, cooler weather, and criminally overrated pumpkin spice everything are ahead of us. As we inch closer to the dreaded end of daylight saving time and the beginning of SAD season (or “cuffing season,” if you’re a glass-half-full person), the good news is that it’s the perfect time to cozy up with a new blanket. Lola Blankets are indisputably the best on the market—they’re designed from the softest faux fur fabric we’ve ever felt and are actually machine-washable. Right now, the brand is hosting its annual ‘Christmas in August’ sale to quell our end-of-summer blues.

Lola Blanket ‘Christmas in August’ Sale
50% Off Site-wide
Shop At Lola Blanket

For a limited time, score a very generous 50 percent off everything site-wide and a $50 gift card with the code AUG50 at checkout. If you’re new to Lola Blankets, you cannot go wrong with the Original Lola, but we also love the XL size (it fits over a queen-size bed) and the weighted versions as well. Either way, it’s the brand’s biggest sale of the year, so if you’re looking for a luxury blanket for snuggle season, now’s the time to treat yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
WATCH: Violent Turbulence on Budget Airline During Storm Forces Emergency Landing
BUMPY RIDE
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 08.22.25 1:10PM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 12:56PM EDT 

A Rome-bound Wizz Air Airbus A321 was forced to make an emergency landing in Bologna, Italy, about 250 miles from its destination Thursday morning due to wild turbulence. The aircraft had taken off from Alicante, a port city in southeastern Spain, before flying through a summer storm near Rome. Terrified passengers endured violent turbulence in the dark cabin as the pilots navigated the storm, which was captured on video and posted on TikTok. In the video, passengers scream in fright as the rocking aircraft maneuvers through thick storm clouds. According to Wizz Air representative Silvia Chiudinelli, no passengers were harmed and were entitled to refunds and ground transportation to Rome. “The airline thanks its pilots and cabin crew members for keeping everyone safe during the turbulence and for making the right decision to divert the flight to Bologna,” she wrote. Rome is still on severe alert for thunderstorms, according to Weather Underground. Summer heat and severe thunderstorms have scorched and drenched Italy and the rest of Europe this season. Just last month, flash floods pummeled the Passiria Valley in northern Italy, sweeping away cars, homes, and a bridge.

Read it at The Sun

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Flight Attendant Pleads Guilty After Taking Drugs and Stripping Naked in Air
SKITTISH AIRWAYS
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 08.22.25 12:30PM EDT 
cheats/2015/11/17/plane-passenger-tried-to-enter-cockpit/151117-british-airways-cheat_kpx0dn
Louis Nastro/Reuters

A British Airways flight attendant was has pleaded guilty after being found high on meth and naked in an Airbus A380 bathroom during a San Francisco to London flight. Haden Pentecost, 41, was described in court as “sweating, babbling,” and unable to complete basic pre-flight safety checks before retreating to a lavatory. Complaining of stomach cramps, he locked himself inside. When he finally emerged, colleagues were stunned to find him completely naked and seemingly unaware of the fact. A fellow crew member had to dress him and move him to an empty seat, Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday. Pentecost, who once appeared in a British Airways safety video, was monitored every 20 minutes for the rest of the transatlantic journey. He had dilated pupils and an erratic heart rate, magistrates heard. The flight’s captain called in a health professional, and paramedics met the aircraft when it landed at Heathrow Airport in London, taking him straight to the hospital. A blood test revealed both methamphetamine and amphetamine in his system. Pentecost was fired and has pleaded guilty to performing an aviation function while impaired by drugs. He’ll be sentenced at a later date. “This individual no longer works for us,” a British Airways spokesperson told the Daily Beast.

Read it at MailOnline

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Save Big on Back-to-School Essentials With Levi’s End-of-Summer Sale
TOP OF THE CLASS
Aazim Jafarey 

Associate Director of Creative Strategy

Published 08.14.25 6:48PM EDT 
A group of students wearing Levi's clothing, sitting on a staircase.
Levi's

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Forget books and binders—if you really want to step into a new school year with confidence, you need a fresh pair of jeans. When it comes to classic styles and denim looks, no brand screams iconic more than Levi’s.

Whether you’re actually heading to class or just ready for an end-of-summer style reset, Levi’s has you covered with seasonal staples that deserve a spot in your fall rotation. From timeless blue jeans to throwback trucker jackets, the brand’s signature styles are all on sale through Labor Day, meaning you can save up to 30 percent on your soon-to-be favorite outfit essentials.

You don’t have to sneak into your dad’s closet to capture the perfect loose-fit look. Levi’s Baggy Dad jeans feature a relaxed, flattering silhouette with just the right amount of room for everyday comfort. The only thing missing is your favorite sneakers.

Baggy Dad Women's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

“There’s no such thing as the perfect pair of jeans,” said someone who’s clearly never worn Levi’s 501® Originals. First introduced by founder Levi Strauss more than 150 years ago, these signature blue jeans have remained a cultural staple ever since—outlasting trends, influencing competitors, and never going out of style. Spoiler: they never will.

501® Original Fit Men's Jeans
Shop At Levi’s

As timeless as denim jeans are, nothing punctuates a fall outfit like a throwback denim jacket. If you’re after something straightforward and classic, you can’t go wrong with Levi’s original Trucker Jacket, which has been nothing short of iconic since it first dropped in 1967. Looking for something with a bit more attitude that still retains throwback appeal? Try the brand’s ’90s Trucker, featuring a pitched silhouette and retro edge.

Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

90s Trucker Jacket
Shop At Levi’s

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
FDA Expands Recall of Potentially Radioactive Shrimp
CRUSTACEAN CRISIS
Jack Silvers 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.22.25 11:33AM EDT 
Frozen shrimp
Brooks Kraft LLC/Corbis via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expanding a recall of frozen shrimp products days after border officials detected a radioactive isotope at four ports around the country. Southwinds Foods, a food distributor based in California, initiated a voluntary recall due to possible contamination with Cesium-137. Traces of Cs-137 are present in the environment in small amounts but can become elevated in foods that are grown in areas with environmental contamination. The agency said it has not detected Cs-137, which can cause an elevated risk of cancer, in any food shipment that entered circulation in the U.S. However, it did detect the isotope in a shipment of shrimp imported from Indonesia, which did not enter U.S. commerce. The FDA is investigating the company that produced the shrimp that tested positive, PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati. The Southwinds recall will affect retailers in nine states, including Virginia, California, and Massachusetts, and it will force major grocery stores like Kroger to take products off their shelves. Affected shrimp brands include Sand Bar, Bet Yet, Arctic Shores, and Great American. Consumers who bought the recalled products can return them to stores for a full refund. The FDA did not respond to a request for comment.

Read it at NBC News

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ Stars Reunite for First Time in 39 Years in New Film
LIFE MOVES PRETTY FAST
Amber Levis 

Breaking News Intern

Published 08.22.25 10:34AM EDT 
Matthew Broderick, Mia Sara, and Alan in 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off', 1986.
Paramount Archive Photos/Getty Images

Matthew Broderick, 63, and Alan Ruck, 69, will reunite for the first time on screen in nearly 40 years since they starred in the 1986 John Hughes-directed high school comedy Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The last time the actors worked together, they played best friends Ferris Bueller (Broderick) and Cameron Frye (Ruck), who use Frye’s father’s Ferrari to play hooky. In their next film, The Best Is Yet to Come, they will embark on another road trip, playing two friends who have a bucket list and want to reconnect with one of their estranged sons. The movie is an American adaptation of a 2019 French film, which Jon Turteltaub will direct. Although the actors haven’t co-starred since Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, they have remained friends since they met in the summer of 1984, Ruck told Interview. Ruck credits Broderick with helping him reach stardom with his first major professional role in Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical 1985 play Biloxi Blues. “I think in a previous life you saved me from some horrible death,” the Succession actor told Broderick, who had become the youngest Tony winner for his role in the 1983 theater production of Brighton Beach Memoirs at just 21 years old.

Read it at Daily Mail

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7
Beaches Shut as Venomous ‘Blue Dragon’ Sea Slugs Surge
KINDA CUTE THOUGH
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 12:03PM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 11:59AM EDT 
Sea slugs known as blue dragons can cause burning to humans
Policía Local Guardamar

Dangerous sea slugs have forced the closure of a popular stretch of coast following multiple sightings of the pair of alien-like creatures, which can “burn” human skin. Swimming has been banned across Guardamar del Segura, on the Costa Blanca in southeastern Spain. Local police say, “Due to the massive appearance of the Blue Dragon (Glaucus atlanticus), and for citizen safety reasons, SWIMMING is PROHIBITED on all beaches of the municipality until further notice.” Informally known as the blue dragon because of their likeness to the fantasy creature, they measure around 1.2 inches long. “Contact with this sea animal can be dangerous and cause painful burns on the skin,” police said. According to CNN, they feed on other venomous creatures, using their own poison to put creatures even 300 times their size at risk of paralysis. Tourists have also been warned to adhere to the notice. Policía Local Guardamar added, “We urge neighbors and visitors to respect the directions, exercise caution, and avoid direct contact with specimens that may appear in the sand.”

Sea slugs known as blue dragons can cause burning to humans
Cops put out a warning poster along with their statement Policía Local Guardamar
Read it at CNN Travel

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
MAGA Rage Over New Logo Hits Cracker Barrel Hard
THE MARKET SPEAKS
Cameron Adams 

Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 10:03AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 1:35AM EDT 

Restaurant chain Cracker Barrel lost $94 million in market value just days after releasing a new logo that has become rage-bait for MAGA. Their stock plummeted on Thursday, according to CBS News, with shares falling over 7 percent to $54.80. The stock fell to a low of $50.27 earlier in the day. In May, the company’s third quarter revenue was $821.1 million. Last year, Cracker Barrel announced a $700 million transformation plan, which included updating the decor at their chain of restaurants, enhancing the menu and keeping core customers while also finding new ones. The plan included refining the brand, although tweaking their trademark logo by removing the elderly man and his barrel has been a divisive move for conservatives, with Donald Trump Jr. posting on X, “WTF is wrong with Cracker Barrel??!” The rebranded logo with text only launched on Tuesday. The company stated it was a return to the original text-only logo when the chain launched in 1969. As well as the 658 Cracker Barrel stores in 44 states, the company owns 68 Maple Street Biscuit Company stores in 10 states. In June, CEO Julie Massino said tariffs on goods imported for its retail shops would cost the company $5 million in the fourth quarter of 2025. The Daily Beast has contacted Cracker Barrel for comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 53% Off SweetZzz’s Top-Rated Organic Mattress During Its Early Labor Day Sale
CATCHING ZZZS
Scouted Staff
Updated 08.18.25 3:17PM EDT 
Published 08.18.25 3:05PM EDT 
A woman lying down on a SweetZzz Mattress Honey Hybrid Mattress with two pillows. She is wearing cream-colored shirt and pants. The bedside table next to her has a cup of coffee, book, and lamp.
SweetZzz Mattress

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

As summer winds down and fall approaches, it’s the perfect time for a seasonal reset—a chance to refresh your home and invest in getting more rest. And what better place to start than with what you spend a third of your life on: a mattress. Now is the ideal time to make an upgrade with SweetZzz Mattress’ early bird Labor Day sale.

Right now, you can save a whopping 53 percent on the brand’s premier Honey Hybrid Mattress in all sizes. The top-rated organic mattress is chiropractor-endorsed for spinal health and pain relief and has earned an impressive 8.7/10 rating from Sleep Foundation.

Honey Hybrid Mattress
Down From $1700
Shop At SweetZzz Mattress$800

Free Shipping

The SweetZzz Mattress is designed with a breathable top layer made with an organic latex that cushions common pressure points like the shoulders, hips, and back—great for both side and combination sleepers. It’s equipped with 1,500 individually-wrapped springs with reinforced edge support that provide long-lasting stability and durability without the heat retention of traditional beds, making it great for hot sleepers.

The best part? Aside from being over half off for a limited time, SweetZzz offers a lifetime warranty, free nationwide shipping with white glove delivery service, and a 100-night risk-free trial. Your ticket to a lifetime of better sleep is right here.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
Immigrant Population in U.S. Drops by a Staggering 1.4 Million
NEW WORLD
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 9:56AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 9:47AM EDT 
Masked law enforcement officers, including HSI and ICE agents, walk into an immigration court in Phoenix, Arizona, U.S., May 21, 2025.
Caitlin O'Hara/Reuters

The total number of immigrants in the U.S. has declined for the first time in decades, according to new analysis from the Pew Research Center. The foreign-born population fell from 53.3 million in January to 51.9 million in June, a drop of 1.4 million people that coincides with Donald Trump’s major deportation push and ICE raids. The workforce shrinkage comes from a combination of forced removals and people leaving in fear, according to Axios. Immigrants made up 19 percent of the U.S. workforce in June, a drop of 1 percentage point compared to the same time last year. The study raises questions about the harm the outflux could have on the economy. January’s 53.3 million was a record high for foreign-born workers. Pew’s analysis was conducted using data from the Census Current Population Survey.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
Even Regular Fox News Pundit Fears ‘Woke’ Has Lost All Meaning
BACK TO SLEEP
Harry Thompson 

News Reporter

Updated 08.22.25 7:30AM EDT 
Published 08.22.25 6:01AM EDT 
Caroline Downey on CNN’s NewsNight.
CNN

The word “woke” is dead, Fox News pundit and right-wing columnist Caroline Downey said, blaming an overuse of the term. She made the comment during a conversation about the redesign of the restaurant chain Cracker Barrel’s logo, which has sparked outrage in conservative circles and has been branded a woke disappointment. A CNN’s NewsNight panel was discussing a comment from MAGA Rep. Byron Donalds, who raged, “No one asked for this woke rebrand. Make Cracker Barrel Great Again.” Downey, who wrote a July column headlined “The American Eagle Ad Is Not That Deep,” said the value of the word had been eroded by overuse. “Not everything is woke,” she said. “I think we’re abusing the term a little bit too much, where it’s losing its meaning, and that’s really important because some things actually are woke and we should call it like it is.” She added, “However, in this case, from a marketing perspective, if revenues are declining, you’ve got to switch it up, you got to implement a new strategy.”

Read it at Mediaite

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now