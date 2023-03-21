Grown Woman Who Posed as Teenage Student Missed Her High School Days: Lawyer
SENIOR CLASS
A 29-year-old woman who enrolled in a New Jersey high school did so because she was lonely and missed the welcoming environment she enjoyed as a teenager, according to her lawyer. Hyejeong Shin spent a week posing as a 16-year-old student at New Brunswick High School before school administrators allegedly realized she’d given a forged birth certificate. The Rutgers University grad pleaded not guilty in court on Monday after being indicted by a grand jury for providing a false government document and hindering her own prosecution. “At no time was anyone or any student in danger and this entire case is more about my client wanting to return to a place of safety and welcoming and an environment that she looks back on fondly and nothing more,” her lawyer, Darren Gelber, said.