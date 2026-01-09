Woman, 56, Killed by Shark in Horror Beach Attack

A Minnesota woman was killed in a shark attack in the U.S. Virgin Islands on Thursday, authorities said. The victim, 56-year-old Arlene Lillis of Lake Detroit, died after being attacked by a shark at Dorsch Beach. Emergency responders said the shark severed her arm during the incident. Firefighters confirmed that Lillis lost an arm in the attack and later succumbed to her injuries shortly afterward despite rescue efforts. U.S. Virgin Islands Gov. Albert Bryan Jr. extended his condolences to Lillis’ family and loved ones. “We are grateful to the bystanders who acted immediately to render aid and to the first responders who worked urgently and bravely in an effort to save her life,” he said. Christopher Carroll, a vacationer with a nursing and lifeguard background, told The Virgin Islands Consortium that he was in his hotel room when he heard Lillis screaming. He rushed to help and, with the assistance of other bystanders, helped pull her from the water. At the time of this writing, the type of shark was not determined.