Woman, 61, ‘Played Dead’ to Survive Cow Attack

A Scottish woman has said that she’s lucky to be alive after she was crushed and trampled by a herd of cattle while hillwalking in the Scottish Highlands. Mary-Jane Parker, 61, told the BBC that she feared for her life. “It’s a miracle I made it out alive,” she said. She explained that she is always “very wary and respectful” of cows when walking, but this herd was hidden from view until she was only a few feet away. She said that within seconds, they had her surrounded, and “one of them put its head down and started thumping the ground.” “I was terrified. I couldn’t escape,” she said. Instead, she played dead for 45 minutes, hoping they would move on. Eventually, other hillwalkers found her and chased the cows off. Emergency services arrived shortly after, and she was transported by air ambulance to the hospital for surgery. She suffered 10 broken ribs, a broken right hand, a broken sternum, bruised lungs, and major leg trauma in the attack, but was allowed to return home 10 days later. “I’m so grateful every day when I wake up and know I am still alive,” she said.