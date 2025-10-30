Woman, 76, Claims Trump Tower Left Her ‘Permanently Injured’

A 76-year-old woman is suing the Trump Organization for “permanent” injuries after a trip to Trump Tower.

Mariko Hosoi, a New York City resident, took the escalator up to the second floor of Manhattan’s Trump Tower on Dec. 29, 2024, then began “carefully walking” to one of the restaurants before slipping, according to a lawsuit obtained by The Independent.

Donald Trump announces his bid for the presidency during an event at Trump Tower in New York City on June 16, 2015. KENA BETANCUR/AFP via Getty Images

She alleges sustaining “serious and severe permanent personal injuries” after the fall, caused by “an accumulation of a slippery substance.”

The suit blames the incident on “the negligence of the defendant The Trump Organization, Inc., its agents, servants, and/or employees.”

People walk by the entrance of Trump Tower, a 68-story mixed-use building. Zhang Weiguo/VCG via Getty Images

The complaint, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on Wednesday, states Hosoi had to pay for medical care for the fall that left her “sick, sore, lame and disabled,” and made it impossible for her to “attend to her usual vocation or activities.”

Hosoi’s suit says she “was lawfully and carefully inside the glass-enclosed atrium” and is taking the Trump Organization to court over its “negligent ownership, operation, maintenance, management, supervision, inspection, and control of the premises and the atrium.”

Donald Trump makes his way off stage after announcing his candidacy for the presidency at Trump Tower on June 16, 2015 in New York City. Christopher Gregory/Getty Images

Specifically, the complaint blames the business for failing to mop the floor and for failing to block off the area.

Trump’s family business has approximately three weeks to respond to the allegations.

A suit like this isn’t a first for Trump’s business.

New York real estate tycoon Stephen Green sued Trump World Tower in 2014 after slipping on a marble floor. He claimed a housekeeper failed to put up a sign after mopping.

In 2015, a Kentucky woman launched a suit against the Trump International Beach Resort in Sunny Isles Beach, Florida, after falling on an “unreasonably slippery” pool deck.

That year, Donald Trump infamously descended Trump Tower’s gold-rimmed escalator to announce his candidacy for the 2016 presidential run.

He was greeted by an audience that included paid actors, tourists, and residents of the building, before delivering a speech. He went on to win that election and become the 45th president.