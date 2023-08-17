Neighbor Sets Fires at Mayor’s House in Trash Feud, Police Say
BLAZING ROW
A Pennsylvania woman has been charged with arson and other offenses after allegedly lighting three fires at the home of a local mayor amid a feud over trash, authorities say. Diane Oberdick, 69, was identified as the woman caught by a neighbor’s video surveillance camera carrying two black trash bags as she entered Spring Grove Mayor Beverly R. Hilt’s property on Monday morning, police said. Hilt was not home as the fires erupted around the home’s exterior, with the flames already extinguished by the time cops arrived. Police heard from locals that Oberdick, who lived up the block from Hilt, had been in a dispute with the mayor over her trash not being picked up. Oberdick had also been previously arrested on June 2 for setting three other fires on the same street and placing two oxygen tanks in Hilt’s backyard against her electric meter, police say. The following month, Oberdick was seen dumping trash in front of Hilt’s garage and left a note saying “move to Florida,” court documents say.