Woman Accused of Stalking and Attacking Fleetwood Mac Star Arrested

A 54-year-old Indiana woman accused of stalking and attacking former Fleetwood Mac guitarist Lindsey Buckingham has been arrested, according to LAPD sources cited by NBC4 Investigates. She is expected in court next week for extradition proceedings. Authorities allege that Michelle Dick tracked Buckingham to a scheduled appointment in Santa Monica earlier this month, where she confronted him as he left a building and threw an unknown substance at him before fleeing. Buckingham was not injured. Dick now faces multiple charges, including stalking, battery, vandalism, and making criminal threats. Police in Los Angeles and Santa Monica are continuing to investigate. Court records obtained by Rolling Stone allege a prolonged pattern of harassment dating back to late 2021, including alleged stalking of Buckingham and another woman identified as “Stephanie N.” Buckingham was granted a restraining order in November 2024. In a sworn declaration, Buckingham alleged Dick claimed “she was my child” and threatened to “kill me and my family.” He also said she appeared at his home making disturbing claims about their relationship. “This incident terrified my wife,” he wrote. “I am terrified as well.”