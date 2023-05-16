Woman Accuses Key West Clothing-Optional Resort of Gender Discrimination

A Florida woman is waging a legal battle against a Key West clothing-optional resort that caters to men, claiming it discriminates against women and trans people. An administrative judge is set to rule on the complaint Amina Chaudhry filed with the Florida Commission on Human Rights against Island House—which denies that women are blocked from staying there, the Miami Herald reports. “For 20 years, there’s an ongoing record of women staying on the premises. It absolutely targets its advertising to men. We don’t have a ‘gaydar’ detector at the door,” said its attorney, Wayne LaRue Smith. Chaudhry claims resort staff told her women could not book a room or buy a guest pass; Island House says it banned her last year for disrupting a Pride event.
