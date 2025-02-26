Woman Admits Graceland Plot to Defraud Elvis Presley’s Family
A woman has pleaded guilty to a federal count of mail fraud for orchestrating a plot to defraud Elvis Presley’s family which involved a threat to auction off his Graceland estate. Lisa Jeanine Findley, 53, and others had tried to defraud the family out of millions of dollars or take control of the King of Rock and Roll’s famous estate in Memphis, Tennessee, the Department of Justice said. Findley launched the scheme after the death of Elvis’ daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in January 2023, falsely claiming that Lisa Marie had pledged Graceland as collateral on a loan, prosecutors said. Findley then contacted Lisa Marie’s child—the actress Riley Keough, who had inherited the trust and ownership of Graceland—with a bogus document claiming that her late mother hadn’t repaid the $3.8 million she supposedly borrowed. Findley then threatened to sell off Graceland to the highest bidder unless Presley’s family paid her $2.85 million, authorities said. Keough sued to block the auction, claiming fraud, and Findley was arrested in August. Findley could face up to 20 years in prison at her sentencing on June 18, though she is expected to receive a more lenient sentence under her plea deal, according to the Associated Press.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT