CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    1

    Woman Allegedly Googled ‘Accidental Poisoning’ Before Killing Infant

    HEARTBREAKING

    Edith Olmsted

    Breaking News Intern

    In this photo illustration the logo and search page of the multi-facetted internet giant Google is displayed on a computer screen.

    Scott Barbour/Getty Images

    A Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her boyfriend’s infant daughter spent months researching products that could harm a child, prosecutors say. In June, 1-year-old Iris Afera died after swallowing batteries, a screw, and water beads. According to a statement from Attorney General Michelle A. Henry, in the months before the girl's death, Alesia Owens had allegedly googled “beauty products that are poisonous to kids,” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children.” Owens has been charged with homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault.

    Read it at NBC News