Woman Allegedly Googled ‘Accidental Poisoning’ Before Killing Infant

A Pennsylvania woman charged with murdering her boyfriend’s infant daughter spent months researching products that could harm a child, prosecutors say. In June, 1-year-old Iris Afera died after swallowing batteries, a screw, and water beads. According to a statement from Attorney General Michelle A. Henry, in the months before the girl's death, Alesia Owens had allegedly googled “beauty products that are poisonous to kids,” and “medications leading to cause accidental poisoning deaths in children.” Owens has been charged with homicide, endangering the welfare of a child, and aggravated assault.