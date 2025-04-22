Woman Allegedly Posed as ICE to Kidnap Her Ex’s New Wife

Fox News accidentally fired Pete Hegseth from the Defense Department a bit prematurely on Tuesday morning. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade introduced Hegseth before their interview as the “former secretary” of defense on Tuesday before quickly correcting himself, saying Hegseth was the “current secretary of state”—a role occupied by Marco Rubio, not Hegseth. Kilmeade explained his initial flub stemmed from Hegseth’s former job as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. He then asked Hegseth to comment on accusations from former Pentagon staffers that the department is in shambles under his leadership. Hegseth vowed during the interview to pursue and potentially prosecute leakers, claiming reports over his repeated use of the Signal messaging app to share attack plans came from staffers who were fired for leaking to the press.
Shop with ScoutedThis $12 Scalp Serum Combats Thinning Hair and Frizz
Shop with ScoutedBioré's Aqua Rich SPF Is Like the Cult-Favorite Japanese One
Shop with ScoutedScore 60% Off GreenPan's Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
Look, I got out of the Donald-Trump-is-definitely-going-to-do-this-or-that game a while back. Because, well, the guy does a whole lot of things any normal politician wouldn’t even think of doing. Like nominating Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Defense. But I will tell you that knowing Trump, and how quickly he loses patience with anyone getting bad press, Hegseth is on very thin ice amid the latest round of leaks slamming his leadership at the Pentagon. So who could be next in line? There’s Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who has the resume; he spent 5 years in the Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan—and also went to Harvard Law School. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has a military background, and Trump reportedly reached out to him when it looked like Hegseth might not make it to a confirmation vote earlier this year. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, another veteran and a leading voice in Congreess on the issue of sexual assault in the military, did Trump a major solid when she came out in support of Hegseth’s nomination. Maybe the ever-transactional Trump decides to return the favor? Click through to see the full list of candidates I think could be in with a chance.
Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed her private battle with cancer in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. The 71-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer after doctors found two tumors during a mammogram appointment. The fashion designer said that her daughters—Beyoncé, 43, and Solange, 38—supported her through the ordeal by trying to lift her spirits and making her smile. “I was nervous,” Knowles told King. “And so they started just joking with me.” For example, at one point, Solange started playing viral videos surrounding the word “demure.” Knowles explained that her daughter’s efforts touched her: “I start laughing. I get out of my head... Then I said, ‘I’m just so happy that y’all are here.’” Although she recovered from cancer, Knowles acknowledged that she faced significant hurdles through her journey. “It’s about God walking with you into something and protecting you,” Knowles said through tears. “And I went in there feeling just like God has got me.” Knowles also disclosed that her cancer might have been detected earlier had she not postponed her mammogram. Her doctors indicated that if she had followed the recommended screening schedule—typically every one to two years for women over 55—it could have been caught at Stage 0 rather than Stage 1.
Mariah Carey’s 13-year-old twins begged her to take down pictures of them with the Easter bunny after she shared the photos with her 14 million Instagram followers. “The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!” Carey, 56, captioned a slideshow of photos. In one picture, her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are holding empty Easter baskets next to a person in a giant bunny costume. Monroe offered the camera a slight smile while Moroccan looked solemn and flashed a half-hearted peace symbol. “OMG DELETE IT,” Monroe wrote in the comments. “Why you do this to me mom,” Moroccan added, with a crying emoji. The pop superstar shares the twins with her ex-husband, actor Nick Cannon. She also posted several images of herself in a sparkly pink mini dress holding up golden eggs and hugging the Easter bunny. When someone in the comments noted that Moroccan didn’t look happy about “going on an Easter egg hunt,” he clarified, “I love egg hunts, just being nonchalant.”
Images of Pope Francis’ body in a velvet-lined wooden casket have been released by the Vatican as throngs of supporters flock to pay their respects to the late pontiff. The 88-year-old died on Easter Monday of a heart attack following a stroke. His funeral will take place in St Peter’s Square this Saturday, followed by nine days of official mourning. Vatican officials confirmed that the pope’s body will be transported on Wednesday from the chapel of the Santa Marta residence where he lived to St Peter’s Basilica, where he will lie in state until Friday in an open casket for public viewing. Francis’ last will and testament requested he be buried in a simple underground tomb in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major—in Rome rather than the Vatican. He wrote: “I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every apostolic journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.” Multiple world leaders are preparing to travel to Rome to attend the funeral on Saturday, including President Donald Trump, who met the Pope in 2017 and called him a “good man.” JD Vance, who was among the last people to meet the pontiff before his death, will not attend.
The Tiger King, aka Joseph Maldonado, has found love for the sixth time—and has tied the knot with a fellow inmate. Joe Exotic, 62, the infamous Netflix star locked up for attempted murder, said “I do” Tuesday to 33-year-old Mexican Jorge Flores Maldonado, who is in jail for immigration violations. Although Maldonado is almost 30 years his junior, the convicted felon was overjoyed to show off his new hubby in a photoshopped Instagram post. The two posed with matching white hats and boutonnières. Exotic is currently serving a 21-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin and 19 counts of animal abuse. He said last October that he was working on “getting [his now-husband] asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.” Exotic tagged President Donald Trump in his post: “All I pray to God for is Trump will allow me to enjoy a little life outside with him before it’s too late,” likely referencing his recent prostate cancer diagnosis. The viral zookeeper was previously wed to 22-year-old Dillon Passage after meeting him during karaoke night at a safari-themed bar. The two split up in 2021.
Woman Allegedly Posed as ICE to Kidnap Her Ex’s New Wife
A woman dressed up as an ICE agent to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife, Florida authorities say. Latrance Battle, 52, was arrested earlier this month for the ruse, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced. Court documents cited by local media said Battle walked into her alleged victim’s workplace in Panama City wearing a t-shirt with “ICE” emblazoned across it, telling her she was there to “pick her up.” Her alleged victim, a desk worker at a hotel, was convinced because she is currently going through the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, authorities said. Fearing that she might create a scene that would cause more “ICE agents” to arrive, she told her boss what was happening and willingly left with Battle. Battle then allegedly drove off with the victim and took her phone away, taking her to an apartment complex where Battle claimed more ICE agents would be waiting. The victim was able to get help from a neighbor at the complex, authorities said, where she was able to call her husband—who said the “ICE agent” sounded like his ex-girlfriend. Battle was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping in the commission of a felony.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to appear on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning as questions linger about his future in the role amid myriad scandals, Fox News announced. After it was revealed over the weekend that Hegseth was the creator of another Signal group chat that was used to discuss sensitive battle plans—this one including his wife and brother—the Defense secretary has again maintained he did nothing wrong. The White House has even claimed he was a “plot victim.” Yet Hegseth’s time may be running out, less than 100 days into his tenure. According to NPR, President Donald Trump has “begun the process” of finding a replacement for the former Fox News co-host, who spent seven years on Fox & Friends Weekend until being named to lead the Pentagon last November. On Monday, Hegseth berated reporters in front of his children during the White House Easter Egg Roll for reporting on his actions. “Hoaxsters—this group right here—full of hoaxsters that peddle anonymous sources from leakers with axes to grind, and then you put it all together as if it’s some news story,” he said. Three staffers close to Hegseth were purged last week, and his chief of staff reportedly moved into a different role within the Pentagon.
George Clooney fired back at President Donald Trump for calling him “a second rate movie star” and “failed political pundit” on Monday,” saying that he simply wasn’t going to let the insults bother him. “My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity,” Clooney told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King. He added that people had a “right” to criticize him, just as he had a “right to say the other side.” Trump insulted the two-time Oscar winner after his interview with 60 Minutes in March, in which he criticized the president. Trump also came after Clooney last year after the actor published an op-ed for The New York Times urging Joe Biden to step down in favor of another Democratic nominee. “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!” Trump wrote at the time. Clooney responded in September on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying, “I will if he does. That’s a trade-off I’d do.” Clooney has been promoting the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck about the journalist Edward R. Murrow, who sought to spread the truth during troubling political times in America.
Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon on Monday became the first House Republican to call for Pete Hegseth’s firing. The Defense Secretary has been mired in controversy after a series of scandals, including his use of multiple Signal group chats to discuss sensitive planning information for military strikes abroad, and a staff mutiny at the Pentagon that culminated Sunday in a stunning editorial published by his former top spokesperson that heavily criticized his leadership of the crucial federal department. “The military should always pride itself on operational security. If the reports are true, the Secretary of Defense has failed at operational security, and that is unacceptable,” Bacon, the chair of the House Armed Services subcommittee, told Axios. “If a Democrat did this, we’d be demanding a scalp. I don’t like hypocrisy. We should be Americans first when it comes to security.” Despite the calls for his ouster, President Donald Trump continues to defend Hegseth. “Pete’s doing a great job. Everybody’s happy about him,” the U.S. president told reporters on Monday.