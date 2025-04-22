Woman Allegedly Posed as ICE to Kidnap Her Ex’s New Wife

Cheat Sheet
Top 10 Right Now
1
Pete Hegseth’s Fox ‘Friend’ Intros Him With Embarrassing Gaffe
TOO SOON
Corbin Bolies 

Media Reporter

Published 04.22.25 11:37AM EDT 

Fox News accidentally fired Pete Hegseth from the Defense Department a bit prematurely on Tuesday morning. Fox & Friends host Brian Kilmeade introduced Hegseth before their interview as the “former secretary” of defense on Tuesday before quickly correcting himself, saying Hegseth was the “current secretary of state”—a role occupied by Marco Rubio, not Hegseth. Kilmeade explained his initial flub stemmed from Hegseth’s former job as co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend. He then asked Hegseth to comment on accusations from former Pentagon staffers that the department is in shambles under his leadership. Hegseth vowed during the interview to pursue and potentially prosecute leakers, claiming reports over his repeated use of the Signal messaging app to share attack plans came from staffers who were fired for leaking to the press.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

2
6 People Who Could Be Trump’s Next Defense Secretary
SIGNAL FAILURE
Chris Cillizza
Published 04.22.25 10:47AM EDT 
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with El Salvador's Defense Minister Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 2025.
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth meets with El Salvador's Defense Minister Rene Merino Monroy at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. on April 16, 2025. Ken Cedeno/REUTERS

Look, I got out of the Donald-Trump-is-definitely-going-to-do-this-or-that game a while back. Because, well, the guy does a whole lot of things any normal politician wouldn’t even think of doing. Like nominating Pete Hegseth to run the Department of Defense. But I will tell you that knowing Trump, and how quickly he loses patience with anyone getting bad press, Hegseth is on very thin ice amid the latest round of leaks slamming his leadership at the Pentagon. So who could be next in line? There’s Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, who has the resume; he spent 5 years in the Army, serving in Iraq and Afghanistan—and also went to Harvard Law School. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis also has a military background, and Trump reportedly reached out to him when it looked like Hegseth might not make it to a confirmation vote earlier this year. Iowa Senator Joni Ernst, another veteran and a leading voice in Congreess on the issue of sexual assault in the military, did Trump a major solid when she came out in support of Hegseth’s nomination. Maybe the ever-transactional Trump decides to return the favor? Click through to see the full list of candidates I think could be in with a chance.

Want more ball and strike calling—no matter what uniform the batter at the plate is wearing? Check out Chris Cillizza’s Substack and YouTube channel.

Read it at Substack

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

This Bestselling Anti-Frizz Brand Now Has Formulas for Combatting Thinning Hair
SCALP SUPPORT
Scouted Staff
Updated 04.21.25 6:33PM EDT 
Published 04.17.25 4:05PM EDT 
John Frieda ULTRAfiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum
John Frieda.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

John Frieda is known for its range of frizz-taming haircare products at affordable price points, including the bestselling John Frieda Frizz Ease Extra Strength Serum. Now, the haircare brand is tackling another common concern: hair thinning. The brand’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum targets fine, thinning hair at the roots by nourishing the scalp with a potent blend of ingredients, including biotin, peptides, and caffeine. It also contains rosemary extract, a buzzy haircare ingredient that’s been shown to help combat hair loss. After all, hair growth starts at the scalp, and this targeted formula is designed to boost circulation and decongest follicles, resulting in more density and less shedding.

John Frieda ULTRAfiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum for Fine Hair
See At Amazon

Free Shipping

Plus, like John Frieda’s tried-and-true hero products, this Hair Density Scalp Serum offers 72 hours of weightless protection so you can say goodbye to flyaways and reduce the appearance of split ends without compromising volume and shine. The triple threat hair serum also offers heat protection, so you can use it before styling your hair with heat to reduce damage and breakage. Best of all? The formula works to volumize hair fast. Some reviewers state that the product has delivered visible results in just three to four weeks. If you’re looking for a hair serum that offers hair thinning defense, along with frizz support and heat protection, look no further than John Frieda’s ULTRAFiller+ Hair Density Scalp Serum.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

3
Beyoncé’s Mom Reveals How Singer Responded to Her Cancer News
SURVIVOR
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.22.25 11:07AM EDT 

Beyoncé’s mother, Tina Knowles, revealed her private battle with cancer in an interview with Gayle King on CBS Mornings. The 71-year-old was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer after doctors found two tumors during a mammogram appointment. The fashion designer said that her daughters—Beyoncé, 43, and Solange, 38—supported her through the ordeal by trying to lift her spirits and making her smile. “I was nervous,” Knowles told King. “And so they started just joking with me.” For example, at one point, Solange started playing viral videos surrounding the word “demure.” Knowles explained that her daughter’s efforts touched her: “I start laughing. I get out of my head... Then I said, ‘I’m just so happy that y’all are here.’” Although she recovered from cancer, Knowles acknowledged that she faced significant hurdles through her journey. “It’s about God walking with you into something and protecting you,” Knowles said through tears. “And I went in there feeling just like God has got me.” Knowles also disclosed that her cancer might have been detected earlier had she not postponed her mammogram. Her doctors indicated that if she had followed the recommended screening schedule—typically every one to two years for women over 55—it could have been caught at Stage 0 rather than Stage 1.

Read it at CBS Mornings

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

4
Mariah Carey’s Kids Beg Her to Delete Easter Bunny Pics
ALL I WANT FOR EASTER
Janna Brancolini
Updated 04.22.25 11:10AM EDT 
Published 04.22.25 11:06AM EDT 
Mariah Carey with her kids Monroe and Moroccan and an Easter bunny.
Mariah Carey Instagram

Mariah Carey’s 13-year-old twins begged her to take down pictures of them with the Easter bunny after she shared the photos with her 14 million Instagram followers. “The greatest gift of being a mom is getting your teenage kids to participate in your Easter hijinks!” Carey, 56, captioned a slideshow of photos. In one picture, her twins, Moroccan and Monroe, are holding empty Easter baskets next to a person in a giant bunny costume. Monroe offered the camera a slight smile while Moroccan looked solemn and flashed a half-hearted peace symbol. “OMG DELETE IT,” Monroe wrote in the comments. “Why you do this to me mom,” Moroccan added, with a crying emoji. The pop superstar shares the twins with her ex-husband, actor Nick Cannon. She also posted several images of herself in a sparkly pink mini dress holding up golden eggs and hugging the Easter bunny. When someone in the comments noted that Moroccan didn’t look happy about “going on an Easter egg hunt,” he clarified, “I love egg hunts, just being nonchalant.”

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Bioré’s Aqua Rich SPF Is Strikingly Similar to the Cult-Favorite Japanese Version
WHITE CAST-PROOF
Mia Maguire 

Managing Editor, Commerce

Published 04.21.25 1:57PM EDT 
Biore Aqua Rich UV Sunscreen vs. Biore Watery Essence SPF
Scouted/The Daily Beast/Biore.

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

When it comes to solid, acne-friendly sunscreen formulas, no one does it better than Asia. Korea and Japan are the leaders in glow-boosting yet non-comedogenic SPF. Still, Bioré’s made-in-Japan Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen Serum SPF 50 has been *the* resounding cult favorite for years thanks to its non-greasy, invisible feel and glowy yet poreless finish. Basically, it’s the ultimate sunscreen for people who hate sunscreen. It’s garnered a similar cult-status to the multitasking French pharmacy gem, Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré (iykyk). This formula is touted for being suitable for all skin types, but those of us with oily skin are especially smitten with it because it absorbs into the skin and sets almost instantly upon application. While you can still get the Japanese sunscreen-moisturizer-primer on Amazon, the prices are highly inflated since it’s so difficult to find in the States. Naturally, when Bioré debuted its North American version of the viral beauty product, skincare obsessives took note.

The oil-free Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, “inspired by Japanese sunscreen technology, modified to be US compliant,“ has already gone viral on TikTok, so we’re praying the U.S. version will stay in stock. The UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen is strikingly similar to the O.G. Japanese formula in terms of ingredients in performance and feel. The main difference is that the American formula contains fragrance—a mild but definitely noticeable citrusy scent. So, if you’re looking for a more accessible alternative to the KAO Bioré UV Aqua Rich Watery Essence Sunscreen, you won’t be disappointed (unless you’re sensitive or allergic to fragrances, of course).

Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen
See At Amazon$15

Free Shipping

Just like the original, the sheer, lightweight, and under-makeup-friendly sunscreen offers both UVA and UVB protection as well as a solid SPF 50. Plus, it’s also totally white-cast-proof, making it an excellent choice for all skin tones, from fair to deep. The formula is best described as a gel-cream hybrid, delivering a dose of hydration to the skin and a finish that strikes the perfect balance between dewy and matte. More impressively, the affordable sunscreen is powered by the brand’s invisible micro-defense technology, which allows its aqua capsules to release moisture upon application, evenly covering the skin’s surface to help prevent UV rays from reaching the skin.

Its innovative delivery system reduces the need for reapplication throughout the day and allows it to play well with your other skincare and makeup—no pilling or shedding. Whether you’re looking for an accessible dupe to the Japanese formula or just an affordable SPF that won’t clog your pores in warmer weather, Bioré UV Aqua Rich Sunscreen will give your current skincare lineup (and your complexion) a major glow-up.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

5
Pope Francis’ Body Displayed in Open Casket as Vatican Confirms Funeral Plans
REQUIESCAT IN PACE
Tom Sanders 

Reporter

Published 04.22.25 6:37AM EDT 
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, stands near the body of Pope Francis, placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
SENSITIVE MATERIAL. THIS IMAGE MAY OFFEND OR DISTURB Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's secretary of state, stands near the body of Pope Francis, placed in an open casket during the rite of the declaration of death in Santa Marta residence at the Vatican, April 21, 2025. Vatican Media/­Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY Francesco Sforza/via REUTERS

Images of Pope Francis’ body in a velvet-lined wooden casket have been released by the Vatican as throngs of supporters flock to pay their respects to the late pontiff. The 88-year-old died on Easter Monday of a heart attack following a stroke. His funeral will take place in St Peter’s Square this Saturday, followed by nine days of official mourning. Vatican officials confirmed that the pope’s body will be transported on Wednesday from the chapel of the Santa Marta residence where he lived to St Peter’s Basilica, where he will lie in state until Friday in an open casket for public viewing. Francis’ last will and testament requested he be buried in a simple underground tomb in the Papal Basilica of Saint Mary Major—in Rome rather than the Vatican. He wrote: “I wish my final earthly journey to end precisely in this ancient Marian sanctuary, where I would always stop to pray at the beginning and end of every apostolic journey, confidently entrusting my intentions to the Immaculate Mother, and giving thanks for her gentle and maternal care.” Multiple world leaders are preparing to travel to Rome to attend the funeral on Saturday, including President Donald Trump, who met the Pope in 2017 and called him a “good man.” JD Vance, who was among the last people to meet the pontiff before his death, will not attend.

Read it at Associated Press

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

6
Tiger King, 62, Marries Inmate, 33, Wanting U.S. Asylum
PURRRFECT
Kenneal Patterson 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.22.25 11:45AM EDT 
Published 04.22.25 11:11AM EDT 
Joe Exotic
Instagram/Joe Exotic

The Tiger King, aka Joseph Maldonado, has found love for the sixth time—and has tied the knot with a fellow inmate. Joe Exotic, 62, the infamous Netflix star locked up for attempted murder, said “I do” Tuesday to 33-year-old Mexican Jorge Flores Maldonado, who is in jail for immigration violations. Although Maldonado is almost 30 years his junior, the convicted felon was overjoyed to show off his new hubby in a photoshopped Instagram post. The two posed with matching white hats and boutonnières. Exotic is currently serving a 21-year sentence for his role in a murder-for-hire plot targeting Carole Baskin and 19 counts of animal abuse. He said last October that he was working on “getting [his now-husband] asylum or we be leaving America when we both get out.” Exotic tagged President Donald Trump in his post: “All I pray to God for is Trump will allow me to enjoy a little life outside with him before it’s too late,” likely referencing his recent prostate cancer diagnosis. The viral zookeeper was previously wed to 22-year-old Dillon Passage after meeting him during karaoke night at a safari-themed bar. The two split up in 2021.

Read it at New York Post

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

7

Woman Allegedly Posed as ICE to Kidnap Her Ex’s New Wife

ICE COLD
Leigh Kimmins 

Reporter

Published 04.22.25 10:18AM EDT 
Latrance Battle.
Bay County Sheriff’s Office

A woman dressed up as an ICE agent to kidnap her ex-boyfriend’s wife, Florida authorities say. Latrance Battle, 52, was arrested earlier this month for the ruse, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced. Court documents cited by local media said Battle walked into her alleged victim’s workplace in Panama City wearing a t-shirt with “ICE” emblazoned across it, telling her she was there to “pick her up.” Her alleged victim, a desk worker at a hotel, was convinced because she is currently going through the process of becoming a U.S. citizen, authorities said. Fearing that she might create a scene that would cause more “ICE agents” to arrive, she told her boss what was happening and willingly left with Battle. Battle then allegedly drove off with the victim and took her phone away, taking her to an apartment complex where Battle claimed more ICE agents would be waiting. The victim was able to get help from a neighbor at the complex, authorities said, where she was able to call her husband—who said the “ICE agent” sounded like his ex-girlfriend. Battle was arrested on several charges, including kidnapping in the commission of a felony.

Read it at https://www.miamiherald.com/news/state/florida/article304699521.html

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

8
Hegseth Runs Home to His Fox ‘Friends’ to Save Job
DEFENSIVE MANEUVERS
William Vaillancourt
Published 04.21.25 6:08PM EDT 
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared on Fox & Friends to defend himself after a new scandal over his use of the Signal messaging app.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth appeared on Fox & Friends to defend himself after a new scandal over his use of the Signal messaging app. Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth is scheduled to appear on Fox & Friends Tuesday morning as questions linger about his future in the role amid myriad scandals, Fox News announced. After it was revealed over the weekend that Hegseth was the creator of another Signal group chat that was used to discuss sensitive battle plans—this one including his wife and brother—the Defense secretary has again maintained he did nothing wrong. The White House has even claimed he was a “plot victim.” Yet Hegseth’s time may be running out, less than 100 days into his tenure. According to NPR, President Donald Trump has “begun the process” of finding a replacement for the former Fox News co-host, who spent seven years on Fox & Friends Weekend until being named to lead the Pentagon last November. On Monday, Hegseth berated reporters in front of his children during the White House Easter Egg Roll for reporting on his actions. “Hoaxsters—this group right here—full of hoaxsters that peddle anonymous sources from leakers with axes to grind, and then you put it all together as if it’s some news story,” he said. Three staffers close to Hegseth were purged last week, and his chief of staff reportedly moved into a different role within the Pentagon.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Shop with Scouted

Score 60% Off GreenPan’s Non-Toxic Cookware for Earth Month
KITCHEN DETOX
Davon Singh
Updated 04.07.25 5:26PM EDT 
Published 04.07.25 2:09PM EDT 
A collection of GreenPan's eco friendly cookware on a kitchen counter. There are three frying pans hanging on the wall and four saucepans on the counter. Next the pans are yellow peppers, cherry tomatoes, and parsley.
GreenPan

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Nonstick cookware is notorious for being laden with coatings containing chemicals like Teflon and PFOA (perfluorooctanoic acid). These ”forever chemicals” can leach into your food while you cook and have been linked to a range of health problems. GreenPan, on the other hand, has been making non-toxic nonstick cookware since 2007. Instead of the chemicals above, GreenPan’s cookware is made with a durable and scratch-resistant ceramic coating. For the third year in a row, GreenPan has partnered with EARTHDAY.ORG to celebrate Earth Month. Together, these two companies will plant a tree for every GreenPan order placed in April. To date, GreenPan has planted over 20,000 trees that protect coastal regions from flooding and provide vital habitats for native wildlife.

Valencia Pro Ceramic Nonstick Frypan Set
See At GreenPan

Best of all? From April 17 through April 22, GreenPan’s cookware will be up to 60 percent off. Aside from its eco-friendly and non-toxic cookware, GreenPan’s lineup also features a unique base that evenly delivers heat across the pan. The brand’s products perform just as well as traditional non-stick cookware. Plus, they’re compatible with all stovetops, dishwasher-safe, and oven-safe up to 600˚F. Investing in new chemical-free cookware is a great way to celebrate Earth Month—especially when you can score some new items for up to 60 percent off.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

9
George Clooney Fires Back at Trump’s ‘Second Rate Movie Star’ Jab
NOT MY JOB
Jasmine Venet 

Breaking News Intern

Updated 04.21.25 4:30PM EDT 
Published 04.21.25 4:28PM EDT 

George Clooney fired back at President Donald Trump for calling him “a second rate movie star” and “failed political pundit” on Monday,” saying that he simply wasn’t going to let the insults bother him. “My job is not to please the President of the United States. My job is to try and tell the truth when I can and when I have the opportunity,” Clooney told CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King. He added that people had a “right” to criticize him, just as he had a “right to say the other side.” Trump insulted the two-time Oscar winner after his interview with 60 Minutes in March, in which he criticized the president. Trump also came after Clooney last year after the actor published an op-ed for The New York Times urging Joe Biden to step down in favor of another Democratic nominee. “Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!” Trump wrote at the time. Clooney responded in September on Jimmy Kimmel Live! saying, “I will if he does. That’s a trade-off I’d do.” Clooney has been promoting the Broadway play Good Night, and Good Luck about the journalist Edward R. Murrow, who sought to spread the truth during troubling political times in America.

Read it at Variety

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

10
GOP Rep Risks Trump Ire With First Call for Hegseth’s Firing
OUT ON A LIMB
Nandika Chatterjee 

Breaking News Intern

Published 04.21.25 5:20PM EDT 
Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska
Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Nebraska Rep. Don Bacon on Monday became the first House Republican to call for Pete Hegseth’s firing. The Defense Secretary has been mired in controversy after a series of scandals, including his use of multiple Signal group chats to discuss sensitive planning information for military strikes abroad, and a staff mutiny at the Pentagon that culminated Sunday in a stunning editorial published by his former top spokesperson that heavily criticized his leadership of the crucial federal department. “The military should always pride itself on operational security. If the reports are true, the Secretary of Defense has failed at operational security, and that is unacceptable,” Bacon, the chair of the House Armed Services subcommittee, told Axios. “If a Democrat did this, we’d be demanding a scalp. I don’t like hypocrisy. We should be Americans first when it comes to security.” Despite the calls for his ouster, President Donald Trump continues to defend Hegseth. “Pete’s doing a great job. Everybody’s happy about him,” the U.S. president told reporters on Monday.

Read it at Axios

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

JUMP TO TOPHOMEPAGE
Trending Now
TrumplandArmy Suspends Base’s First Female Commander After Trump Photo Rumors
Julia Ornedo
U.S. NewsTeen Girls Arrested and Deported While Backpacking in Hawaii
Tom Sanders
PoliticsHegseth Melts Down in Front of Own Kids in Rant to Save Job
Erkki Forster
OpinionWhy Pete Hegseth Is Just the Tip of the Lunacy and Chaos Iceberg
David Rothkopf
MediaLarry David Destroys Bill Maher With ‘My Dinner With Adolf’
Matt Wilstein