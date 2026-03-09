Woman Arrested After Rihanna’s Mansion Shot Up

A woman has been arrested after a gun was fired multiple times at the California home of pop star Rihanna.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the incident occurred at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday while the singer was at her Beverly Hills home and involved an AR-15-style rifle, NBC News reported.

No one was injured after several rounds were fired at the mansion, but police found bullet holes in a gate at the front of the property and in an RV parked in the driveway, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Police vehicles seen outside of Rihanna's Beverly Hills home following the shooting. Dutch/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images via Getty Images

A woman in her 30s was arrested, although she has yet to be identified. Further details are expected to be released later Monday.

The suspect allegedly fired from inside her own vehicle at the home Rihanna shares with her husband, rapper A$AP Rocky, and their three children. Authorities are still trying to determine a motive.

At least 10 shots were fired at the property, the Los Angeles Times reported. The suspect’s car was a Tesla, and she was described as having braids and wearing a cream-colored blouse.

A police helicopter spotted the Tesla and followed it to a shopping center parking lot in Sherman Oaks. The suspect was arrested about 30 minutes after officers received the 911 call regarding the shooting.

The singer was at home at the time of the attack. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation

“When they pulled the suspect over and took her into custody, they searched the vehicle and located an assault rifle and seven casings,” LAPD spokesperson Armen Arias said in a statement.

It is unclear if A$AP Rocky or the couple’s two sons and daughter were also at home at the time of the shooting.

The LAPD’s elite Robbery-Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have been together for around eight years and have three children together. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

Rihanna, one of the best-selling artists in the world and known for global hits such as “Umbrella” and “Diamonds,” last released an album in 2016. Since the release of her eighth album, Anti, the Barbadian star has also launched the hugely successful Fenty cosmetics brand.

In May 2018, a man was arrested for breaking into Rihanna’s Hollywood Hills home while she was not there. The suspect, Eduardo Leon, later pleaded guilty to one felony count each of stalking and vandalism and a misdemeanor count of resisting arrest after jumping a fence and spending around 12 hours inside the mansion.