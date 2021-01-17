Woman Arrested in D.C. After Claiming She’s a Cabinet Member, Then Fleeing Checkpoint: Cops

Read it at NBC Washington
A Connecticut woman was arrested in Washington, D.C. on Saturday after allegedly impersonating a military police officer, then attempting to drive away from law-enforcement officials. Linda Magovern, 63, was stopped near a checkpoint in the nation’s capital, which has heightened police presence ahead of President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration. Police say Magovern told them she was a military police officer and “a part of the presidential cabinet,” according to NBC Washington. She then produced a military challenge coin. When an officer told Magovern to park, she allegedly sped off, before being arrested near Union Station. She currently faces charges of fleeing arrest, impersonating a law enforcement officer, and failure to comply, according to NBC.