Woman Attacked by Jaguar While Trying to Take Selfie at Zoo

CHEAT SHEET
A woman was attacked by a jaguar at an Arizona zoo Saturday evening while trying to snap a selfie with the giant cat, according to reports. The woman crossed the barrier near the fence of its enclosure at the Wildlife World Zoo, in Litchfield Park. The jaguar then “reached out and attacked her arm,” Fox 10 reported. The woman, whom officials said is in her 30s, was hospitalized. “I hear this young girl screaming ‘help, help, help’ and without thinking, I just run over there. I see another girl with her up against the cage of the jaguar and the jaguar has clasped its claws outside of the cage around her hand and into her flesh,’” Adam Wilkerson told Fox 10. “My mom thinks of how to distract the jaguar and she grabs her water bottle and she shoves it through the cage, right near where the jaguar is...the jaguar lets go of the girl somewhat because the claw catches on just her sweater. At that moment, I grabbed the girl around the torso and pulled her away from the cage and it unlatches from her claw. The jaguar just goes after the bottle.” Many tweeted at the zoo with concerns that the jaguar would harmed in some way. “We can promise you nothing will happen to our jaguar. She’s a wild animal and there were proper barriers in place to keep our guests safe- not a wild animals fault when barriers are crossed,” the Zoo said.