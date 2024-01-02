CHEAT SHEET
Woman Charged After Leaving 4 Kids Home Alone on New Year’s Eve
A 29-year-old Chicago woman has been charged with child endangerment for allegedly leaving four young children home alone on New Year’s Eve, police say. Dominique Bishop-Smith was charged after the oldest child in the group, an 11-year-old, flagged down police officers to report he’d been left in charge of three other children, NBC Chicago reports. Police say they found a 1-year-old boy, a 4-year-old girl, and a 7-year-old boy at the home. All four kids were checked out at a local hospital as a precaution. It’s not clear what relationship Bishop-Smith has to the kids.