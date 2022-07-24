Woman Shot Husband Because He Was Sexually Abusing Kids at Day Care, She Says
‘F*CK HIM’
A woman arrested over a Thursday shooting at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Washington, D.C., told investigators she shot her husband because she’d heard rumors he was sexually abusing children at her day-care business in Maryland. Shanteari Weems, 50, has been hit with charges of, among other things, assault with intent to kill after shooting her husband multiple times and barricading the two of them in a hotel room for over an hour. When officers responding to the scene approached the room and asked Weems if anyone was injured inside, she responded, “Fuck him, he’s a child molester,” KABC-TV reported. The victim, who has not been named and has not been charged with a crime, was recovering from gunshot wounds to the leg and head that did not appear to be life-threatening on Friday, D.C. police said, according to The Washington Post. Little Kidz Kastle, the Owings Mills day care center that Weems runs, is closed “while an investigation moves forward,” a spokesperson for the Baltimore County Police said.