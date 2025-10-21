There is now only one place left in the world without mosquitoes, after three were found in previously unoccupied Iceland. It comes as rising temperatures around the world make their survival possible across more of the globe. Now, as Iceland falls, the Antarctic becomes the only place on Earth they haven’t yet reached. Natural Science Institute of Iceland entomologist Matthías Alfreðsson was sent the specimens by a member of the public, and he then identified them. “Three specimens of Culiseta annulata were found in Kiðafell, Kjós, two females and one male, he said. “They were all collected from wine ropes during wine roping aimed at attracting moths.” Iceland’s climate is warming four times faster than the rest of the Northern Hemisphere. It already has attractive habitats for mosquitoes, such as ponds and marshlands. According to The Guardian, scientists have long assumed that mosquitoes would be able to survive there due to its natural features. Now warmer temperatures mean they can. They aren’t alone. The newspaper reports fish like mackerel have been arriving around the island, despite being associated with warmer waters.
Woman Charged Over $1.8M Golden Nugget Heist From Paris Museum
A woman has been charged after allegedly being involved in another audacious museum theft in Paris. The Chinese-born suspect is accused of stealing six gold nuggets from the French capital’s Museum of Natural History in September. The haul, taken from the museum’s geology and mineralogy gallery, is estimated to be worth around $1.75 million, according to the BBC. Items linked to the 19th-Century California gold rush were also taken, according to Fox News. The suspect was detained in Barcelona on September 30 while trying to dispose of some melted gold. It is believed that the woman was part of a team of thieves who carried out the heist after being made aware that the museum’s alarm and surveillance systems had been disabled in a cyberattack. A museum spokesperson told French newspaper Le Figaro that the gang was “clearly very experienced and well-informed.” The female suspect is believed to have been en route to China when Spanish police arrested her. The charges arrive just days after the thieves broke into the Louvre and made off with eight priceless crown jewels during a brazen morning raid at the world’s most visited museum.
A plane that hit a mystery object at 36,000 feet, forcing it to make an emergency landing with an injured pilot, may have hit a weather balloon. United Airlines Flight 1093 was traveling from Denver to Los Angeles on Thursday when it had to divert to Salt Lake City. The Boeing 737 MAX’s windshield was shattered, and burn marks were left on the cockpit metal, sparking confusion about what could have caused it. John Dean, CEO of weather balloon firm WindBorne, thinks he may be able to help shed a little light. “I think this was a WindBorne balloon,” he said in a post on X. ”We learned about UA1093 and the potential that it was related to one of our balloons at 11 p.m. PT on Sunday and immediately looked into it. At 6 a.m. PT, we sent our preliminary investigation to both NTSB and FAA, and are working with both of them to investigate further.“ One of the pilots was left bloodied in the incident, with passengers onboard saying it was “really scary.” The Daily Beast has contacted WindBourne for more information.
A man who faked his own death and fled the country to escape rape allegations has been sentenced after an international game of cat and mouse. Nicholas Rossi was handed a jail term of five years to life in the first of two sentencing hearings in northern Utah, per the BBC. He was convicted in separate trials in August and September for the 2008 rapes of two women in the state, with the second sentencing due next month. Judge Barry G. Lawrence said Rossi was a “serial abuser of women” and the “very definition of a flight risk.” He said Rossi “took on an alias and, even in response to this case, refused to admit who he was.” In February 2020, an obituary of Rossi appeared online, saying he had died of non-Hodgkin lymphoma. In reality, the Rhode Island native, real name Nicholas Alahverdian, had fled to Scotland under the alias of Irish orphan Arthur Knight. His ruse came unstuck when he was admitted to hospital in Glasgow with COVID in 2022, and staff there recognized him from an Interpol wanted poster. He appeared in court in Scotland in a wheelchair and was extradited back to the U.S. in January 2024.
One of the finest chess players in the U.S., Daniel Naroditsky, has died aged 29. His death was announced by his chess club, the Charlotte Chess Center. “Daniel was a talented chess player, educator, and cherished member of the chess community,” it said. “He was also a loving son, brother, and loyal friend.” He worked across various parts of the game, with Chess.com describing him as a “U.S. grandmaster, commentator, creator, educator, and author.” Tributes have poured in for the San Mateo, California, native who reached the top 150 players globally and was ranked 17th in the U.S. Fellow grandmaster Oleksandr Bortnyk said, “He was a very good guy. A very kind guy. He was a good friend.” He was made grandmaster, the highest rank in the International Chess Federation, in 2013 when he was just 18. Chess.com’s chief Chess officer, Danny Rensch, said, “Danya was more than an amazing, inspirational face of our game. He was a friend and brother. The news is devastating for the chess world and all who knew him. It’s impossible to put words to this kind of loss.” His cause of death and where he died are unknown.
A passenger jet was in the air for just 18 minutes after the pilots lost contact with the cabin crew and heard knocking at the cockpit door. The American Airlines flight was being operated by SkyWest Airlines and was on its way to Los Angeles from Nebraska. Flight 6469 took off from Omaha’s Eppley Airfield on Monday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the incident was caused by a faulty phone between the two sides of the crew. “After landing, it was determined there was a problem with the interphone system and the flight crew was knocking on the cockpit door,” the FAA said in a statement to CNN. Images from the scene show the Embraer ERJ 175 regional jet surrounded by fire engines after it had touched back down safely. CNN reports that Eppley Airfield said there was no security incident. The Daily Beast has reached out to American Airlines for more information about what happened.
CBS Mornings host and occasional astronaut Gayle King has started a fiery debate in her Instagram comments after sharing a photo of her sitting with Fox News firebrand Jesse Watters. King posted a picture of the pair, who found themselves seated next to each other on a flight. “Two TV people from competing networks walk on to a plane and to the surprise of them both, they’re seated right next to each other for over four hours,” King wrote. She then noted, “a good time was had by all!,” and added she was saving Watters’ number. Watters, who has more followers than King, has not shared the photo to his Instagram at time of publication. Comments on the post included “unfollowed,” “so out of touch” and “you might be good at reading that teleprompter but reading the room is not a skill you possess!” In 2019, Watters confused King with Good Morning America host Robin Roberts. King, 70, sparked headlines this year after attending the wedding of billionaire Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez with her best friend Oprah Winfrey. King also joined Sanchez when she went to space in Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket for 11 minutes in May, joined by Katy Perry among others, later saying everyone should take trips into space.
Prison Break is set to be rebooted for a new generation 20 years after it first aired on TV. Hulu has green-lit a new version of the crime drama, according to Variety. The original Prison Break ran on Fox between 2005 and 2009, with a revival series in 2017. The premise saw two brothers in jail, with Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) sentenced to death for a crime he did not commit and his sibling Michael (Wentworth Miller) concocting a plan to help him escape and clear his name. Fans wanting to see the return of Purcell or Miller, however, will be disappointed. Hulu’s reboot will be set in the same world as the original Prison Break, but will have an entirely new cast and storyline. The cast so far includes Australian actress Emily Browning (American Horror Stories), Lukas Gage (Euphoria), Drake Rodger (Motorheads), Clayton Cardenas (American Crime), JR Bourne (Teen Wolf), Georgie Flores (Dumplin’) and Myles Bullock (BMF). The official summary for the reboot promises, “An ex-soldier turned corrections officer (Browning) takes a job at one of the deadliest prisons in America to prove just how far she’ll go for someone she loves.” There is no release date for the reboot as yet.
Shahs of Sunset star Mercedes “MJ” Javid filed for divorce from her husband, Tommy Feight, on Oct. 17 after more than seven years of marriage. In her filing, Javid cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for the couple’s split. She requested sole physical and legal custody of the couple’s six-year-old son Shams Francis Feight, but noted her openness to Tommy seeing him on a visitation schedule. She also asked the court to block the potential awarding of spousal support to either parties involved in the divorce. She filed her divorce documents the same date that she listed the couple separating. Their divorce hearing has been set for December 18. Javid was on all nine seasons of Bravo’s Shahs of Sunset, which began in 2012 and ended in 2021. She went on to compete in Season 2 of The Traitors. After meeting Feight on Tinder in 2015, the two dated for three years before tying the knot on April 21, 2018. Over the course of their relationship, Feight also appeared on Shahs of Sunset—where some of the couple’s fights were documented. Javid and Feight did not immediately respond to the Daily Beast’s request for comment. Bravo opted not to comment.
Dr. Jane Goodall’s death certificate revealed that the chimpanzee expert died due to a cardiac arrest. The medical episode occurs when someone’s heart ceases to work properly, which can stop the heart from beating entirely and prevent blood flow to the rest of the body. The risk of cardiopulmonary arrest increases as someone ages and with Goodall passing away at 91-years-old, her death is considered natural. The globally recognized primatologist also had epilepsy, but it is unclear if that played any part in her death. After a career studying chimpanzees and advancing the way people viewed animals, Goodall passed away on Oct. 1. At the time of her death, the Jane Goodall Institute announced that she passed from natural causes.