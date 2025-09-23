Woman Charged After Oversized Bag Attack at Airport

A Chicago woman has been arrested after allegedly attacking an airport worker during a dispute over the size of her luggage. Tyana Partee, 22, was taken into custody Monday morning at Miami International Airport after an altercation with an Ultra Aviation Services employee while attempting to check in her bags, according to Local 10. The Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office said the incident occurred around 5:45 a.m. when Partee tried to proceed through security with an oversized suitcase. The worker informed her that the bag had to be checked, but Partee insisted it was the right size for carry-on and refused to comply. As the argument escalated, the employee attempted to stop Partee by grabbing the luggage. Partee allegedly shoved the worker to the ground before rejoining the security line. Southwest Airlines staff intervened, preventing her from boarding at which point she became “irate and started yelling and screaming,” according to an arrest report. The 22-year-old continued to lash out and use “obscene language” before she was arrested. She has been charged with felony battery on a person 65 or older, as well as disorderly conduct.