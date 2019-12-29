CHEAT SHEET
TOP 10 RIGHT NOW

Audio Cheat Sheet

Press Play, Get Smarter

    CHEAT SHEET
    TOP 10 RIGHT NOW
    SHOP WITH SCOUTED

    Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Slapping 3 Jewish Women in the Face: Police

    ALARMING

    Anna Kaplan

    Breaking News Reporter

    Spencer Platt/Getty

    A woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly slapping three Jewish women in the face in Brooklyn during Hanukkah, according to court documents. Tiffany Harris, 30, was released without bail after her arraignment on an attempted assault as a hate crime charge and other misdemeanor charges, according to the records. Police said Harris slapped three women, ages 22 to 31, in the face and head on a corner in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. NBC New York reports that police have gotten at least six reports this week, and eight since Dec. 13, of potential anti-Jewish attacks. “It seems like it’s open season on Jews in New York City,” said New York City councilmember Chaim Deutsch in response to the crimes. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Crown Heights and two other Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.

    Read it at NBC New York