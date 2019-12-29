Woman Charged With Hate Crime After Slapping 3 Jewish Women in the Face: Police
A woman has been charged with a hate crime for allegedly slapping three Jewish women in the face in Brooklyn during Hanukkah, according to court documents. Tiffany Harris, 30, was released without bail after her arraignment on an attempted assault as a hate crime charge and other misdemeanor charges, according to the records. Police said Harris slapped three women, ages 22 to 31, in the face and head on a corner in Brooklyn’s Crown Heights neighborhood. NBC New York reports that police have gotten at least six reports this week, and eight since Dec. 13, of potential anti-Jewish attacks. “It seems like it’s open season on Jews in New York City,” said New York City councilmember Chaim Deutsch in response to the crimes. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Friday that police presence would increase in Crown Heights and two other Brooklyn neighborhoods with large Jewish populations.