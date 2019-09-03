CHEAT SHEET
Woman Charged With Kidnapping Claims Father Sold His Toddler for $10,000
A woman charged with kidnapping 2-year-old Nalani Johnson in Pennsylvania on Saturday has claimed that the toddler’s father sold the girl for $10,000. Sharena Nancy was arrested in the abduction on Sunday, but police did not find Johnson, nor her missing car seat, in the suspect’s vehicle, according to a press release from police. Nancy has claimed to police that Johnson’s father told her to take the toddler for the transaction, and that she handed the girl off to a person in a silver SUV with out-of-state-plates, according to a criminal complaint, WTAE reports. Police so far have found no evidence of the alleged SUV, and have not publicly commented on Nancy’s story. The girl’s father has denied her claim, and said that Nancy took off with his daughter when he exited a vehicle they were all in at an intersection. The police and FBI are still searching for the 2-year-old, and ask anyone with information on Johnson’s disappearance to contact them at 833-255-8477.