Woman Claims She Saw Prince Andrew Sex Tape at Epstein’s Home
ON TAPE
A former employee of Jeffrey Epstein’s claims she walked in on him and Ghislaine Maxwell watching a video of Prince Andrew with a topless woman, according to a report. The 48-year-old former staffer, dubbed as Tiffany Doe, told the U.K.’s Sun that she was at the financier’s Manhattan home when she stumbled on the pair watching the secretly recorded clip of the Duke of York and the woman. “I don’t know who the girl was on the video, but she was topless,” said the woman, who is described as a former lap dancer working with lawyers representing Epstein and Maxwell’s alleged victims. “I really can’t say what her age was,” she added, “I couldn’t see all of Andrew so I don’t know if he was clothed or not. It looked like it was filmed in a bedroom. I don’t think Andrew knew he was being filmed.” The woman told The Sun that Maxwell then reportedly said, “Oh that’s Randy Andy for you.” The woman told The Sun that “it was an open secret” that Epstein had cameras in the bedrooms. “Jeffrey spent a lot of time in that room watching videos. I am sure he had videos of girls and guys having sex that he watched as a voyeur because that was what he was like,” she said. Prince Andrew has forcefully denied any sexual impropriety. Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to federal charges that she helped recruit, groom, and sexually abuse minors as young as 14.