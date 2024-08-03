Woman Claims Southwest Airlines Kicked Her Off Flight Over Skin Disorder
‘HUMILIATED’
California nurse Brianna Solari was feeling vulnerable when she boarded a Southwest Airlines flight on Thursday, having undergone surgery to reduce non-cancerous tumors on her face and body. She covered her forehead with a headband and wore a mask, according to Eyewitness News, but claims that just before take-off, she was forced off her plane at Hollywood Burbank Airport, where she had hoped to return to Sacramento. “Humiliated, embarrassed, ashamed? It’s already hard enough. It’s already difficult enough with this condition because I did have some visible tumors on my face and my arms, and people would comment,” she told KCRA. She said she could only return home on a later flight after presenting staff with a medical letter from her doctor. Solari has been compensated with a $500 flight voucher and a $45 voucher for meals, but said she will likely sue and will avoid the low-cost carrier moving forward. “This is absolutely discrimination!” the nurse said.