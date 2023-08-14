Woman Cuts Off Ex-Partner’s Penis During Attempted Sex Assault: Report
GRIM
A woman in Italy partially cut off her ex-partner’s penis during an attempted sexual assault, according to local reports. The incident on Saturday in the Marghera district of Venice began when the former couple met at the woman’s home to discuss the “management” of her daughter, according to the Mattino di Padova newspaper. During the evening, the man reportedly attempted to “mend the relationship” first with words, then through an attempt to initiate sexual intercourse, which the woman refused. The outlet alleged that the man then pushed the woman against a piece of furniture while half-naked. She then allegedly defended herself by grabbing a knife and cutting his penis, also injuring herself in the process. Both were taken to the hospital where the man underwent a “delicate reconstructive operation,” according to Mattino di Padova, which added that the injury was not considered life-threatening.